Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Keri Russell: When it comes to strong women’s characters, I have been really lucky

Keri Russell: When it comes to strong women’s characters, I have been really lucky

BySug
Apr 04, 2023 01:21 AM IST

American actor Keri Russell, who stars in the recent film Cocaine Bear alongside Elizabeth Banks, considers herself really lucky that she got to work with female directors who offered her strong parts.

American actor Keri Russell has always portrayed strong women characters on screen, be it Mission: Impossible III, Waitress, August Rush or Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. And she admits it has not been a conscious but organic process in her career.

Keri Russell: When it comes to strong women’s characters, I have been really lucky
Keri Russell: When it comes to strong women’s characters, I have been really lucky

“When it comes to strong female characters, I have been really lucky in my career. I have worked with a lot of women from the beginning. Early on in my career, I did Waitress, which was a tiny little movie which was directed by Adrienne Shelly. And then the other movie I did right after that was August Rush helmed by Kirsten Sheridan,” says Russell, adding, “Now, I worked with Elizabeth Banks on Cocaine Bear. I have worked with many female directors. I have been really lucky in that regard.”

The actor, who will soon be seen alongside Indian Adarsh Gourav in Extrapolations, feels she is attracted to strong characters.

“It is just what I’m attracted to. The film Americans was such a fun and strong character. But that wasn’t me. That was really the writers. That is the character they created, which was amazing. It was so great. I got to do that for multiple years. It was a good place to live for a while. So, I really feel that I have been really lucky and I’ve had really good writers around me. That is what interests me,” she ends.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
career elizabeth banks women + 1 more
career elizabeth banks women
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out