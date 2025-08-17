Search
Sun, Aug 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

3 killed, 8 injured in shooting at New York City restaurant

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 17, 2025 04:57 pm IST

The shooting took place in a lounge in the Crown Heights neighbourhood at around 3.30am.

Three people were killed and eight others were injured in a shooting inside a restaurant in New York City's Brooklyn area on Sunday morning.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a press briefing that no arrests have been made and the suspects have yet to be identified.(Image for representation/AP)
NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a press briefing that no arrests have been made and the suspects have yet to be identified.(Image for representation/AP)

According to the New York City Police, the shooting took place inside Taste of the City Lounge in the Crown Heights neighbourhood at around 3.30am.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch stated at a press briefing that the three deceased were men. Two of them are 27 and 35 years old, while the third's age has not yet been specified.

Tisch said no arrests have been made and the suspects involved in the shooting have yet to be identified. According to her, at least 36 shell casings were recovered from the site.

Also Read | Where is ‘Taste of the City’ lounge in NYC, where mass shooting took place

She added that the remaining 8 injured individuals were taken to local hospitals with injuries that are not life-threatening.

“It’s a terrible thing that happened this morning and we’re going to investigate to determine what went down," Tisch said at the briefing.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / 3 killed, 8 injured in shooting at New York City restaurant
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On