3 killed, 8 injured in shooting at New York City restaurant

Three people were killed and eight others were injured in a shooting inside a restaurant in New York City's Brooklyn area on Sunday morning. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a press briefing that no arrests have been made and the suspects have yet to be identified.(Image for representation/AP)

According to the New York City Police, the shooting took place inside Taste of the City Lounge in the Crown Heights neighbourhood at around 3.30am.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch stated at a press briefing that the three deceased were men. Two of them are 27 and 35 years old, while the third's age has not yet been specified.

Tisch said no arrests have been made and the suspects involved in the shooting have yet to be identified. According to her, at least 36 shell casings were recovered from the site.

Also Read | Where is ‘Taste of the City’ lounge in NYC, where mass shooting took place

She added that the remaining 8 injured individuals were taken to local hospitals with injuries that are not life-threatening.

“It’s a terrible thing that happened this morning and we’re going to investigate to determine what went down," Tisch said at the briefing.