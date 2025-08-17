Where is ‘Taste of the City’ lounge in NYC, where mass shooting took place

New York City was shaken in the early hours of Sunday in a mass shooting in which 11 people were hit, of whom three have died, at a restaurant-cum-lounge called ‘Taste of the City’ in Crown Heights. Photo: tasteofthecitylounge.com(Photo: tasteofthecitylounge.com)

The lounge at Franklin Avenue in Brooklyn stays open till 3 am, and the shooting took place just about half an hour after that, when people were still around.

The lounge describes itself as a place where music performances are held; dinner is served; and it has a cocktail bar too. Its menu mostly has American and Caribbean plates. Social media pages of the place show suggest it is patronised by a large number of Black people.

Not identifying the victims immediately, the New York City Police said the three deceased were men. Two of them were 27 and 35 years old, while the third's age was not specified at the briefing.

NYPD said no arrests have been made and the suspects involved in the shooting have yet to be identified. According to her, at least 36 shell casings were recovered from the site.

“It’s a terrible thing that happened this morning and we’re going to investigate to determine what went down," NYPD commissioner Jessica Tisch said at the briefing.