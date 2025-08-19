Jillian Michaels plans to sue Netflix over Biggest Loser documentary: ‘I wanted to…’

Jillian Michaels has fired back at the new Netflix documentary on The Biggest Loser, calling it a “giant lie.” She told TMZ that she is preparing to take legal action against Netflix, producer Bob Harper, and doctor Robert Huizenga for false claims made in the film. Jillian Michels slams Netflix's Biggest Loser documentary.(Instagram/jillianmichaels)

Legal action and evidence

Michaels disclosed that she is scheduling a meeting with well-known lawyer Bryan Freedman to discuss her next course of action. According to the trainer, the documentary unjustly implies that she gave contestants caffeine pills in secret while they were competing, she shared on an Instagram post.

She wrote, "Here is an email chain with @bobharper - the Biggest Loser's producers - @drhuizenga's guy, Sandy Krum, who stayed on set with us and distributed the fat burners about which "fat burners" / caffeine pills to purchase the contestants. This is one email of many that shows: - Dr. Huizenga did approve caffeine pills on many seasons of Biggest Loser."

She also pointed out that Brandon Riegg, the Netflix executive who bought the documentary, was previously a top executive at NBC during several seasons of The Biggest Loser. Michaels says he knew exactly what happened behind the scenes, contradicting the documentary’s portrayal.

Backing claims with proof

Jillian says she has emails and other evidence showing that contestants’ use of substances like caffeine, Ambien, and smokeless tobacco was always approved. She even shared some of these emails on Instagram. Michaels emphasized that she refused to use or promote any substances herself. “This documentary is full of lies, and I’m ready to fight back,” Michaels told TMZ.

FAQs

Q1: Why is Jillian Michaels suing Netflix?

She claims the documentary falsely suggests she gave contestants caffeine pills without approval.

Q2: Who else is included in her lawsuit?

Jillian is targeting Netflix, producer Bob Harper, and Dr. Robert Huizenga.

Q3: Does she have proof to support her claims?

Yes, she says she has emails and evidence showing that caffeine and other substances were always approved.