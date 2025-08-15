First look at Martin Scorsese's documentary Mr. Scorsese teases untold Taxi Driver drama: ‘You got to help me…’

Martin Scorsese may have just made his Emmy OTT debut with Seth Rogen’s The Studio, but he's clearly not done exploring. The legendary director has now revealed Mr. Scorsese, a five-part documentary that takes viewers deep into his personal and professional life. Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese may have just made his Emmy nominated-OTT debut with Seth Rogen’s The Studio, but he's clearly not done exploring. The legendary director has now revealed Mr. Scorsese, a five-part documentary that takes viewers deep into his personal and professional life.

Promising “unrestricted access to Scorsese’s private archives,” the series is stacked with interviews from some of the biggest names he’s worked with, including Cate Blanchett, Daniel Day-Lewis, Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jodie Foster, Mick Jagger, Margot Robbie, Thelma Schoonmaker, Paul Schrader, Steven Spielberg, Sharon Stone — and Scorsese himself. Mr. Scorsese premieres October 17 on Apple TV+.

The first trailer has already made waves, thanks to a candid—and previously untold—story from Spielberg. In it, he recalls a panicked phone call from Scorsese during the making of Taxi Driver. “You got to help me,” Scorsese told him. “They want me to cut out all the blood.” The filmmaker even threatened to buy a gun if the studio tried to hold his rough cuts hostage—though, as Spielberg notes, it was only a threat.

Naturally, the internet lit up with reactions. “Scorsese documenting Scorsese? That's like letting the wolf tell the story of Little Red Riding Hood. Can't wait,” one X user joked. Another said, “Can’t wait to dive deep into the legend’s mind..” A third was quick to add it to their watchlist: “ooh lala. I'm adding this to my to watch list.” One fan compared the lineup of guests to a superhero crossover: “Marty assembling Spielberg, De Niro, Leo, and Thelma like it’s the Avengers of filmmaking.” Another simply gushed, “Could not possibly be more excited for this.” And in a comment that sums up just how much fans revere him, someone wrote, “We need to fund every project every relative of his has. Anything to keep him going. Surely a second cousin has a spec script.”

Directed by Rebecca Miller—best known for Arthur Miller: Writer, her 2017 documentary on her Pulitzer Prize–winning father—the project is already being called a filmmaker’s dream. “This project is a filmmaker’s dream, to have had such access to legends of the industry, from Marty himself to his prolific collaborator,” Miller said in a statement. “I was honored he trusted me to create this documentary, which I believe will resonate with everyone from dedicated Scorsese fans to anyone who has grappled with failure and reached for the stars. I’m excited to share a sneak peek of Mr. Scorsese, which includes the true version of a mythic, never-before-told story about Taxi Driver, and how thanks to Marty’s perseverance and dedication to his art, the film retained its integrity and went on to become one of the most culturally significant films of all time.”

If the trailer is anything to go by, Mr. Scorsese won’t just revisit his storied career—it’ll reveal the grit, defiance, and creative conviction that shaped some of cinema’s most iconic moments.