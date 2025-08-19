When is Call the Midwife season 14 releasing on Netflix in US? Check details here

Call the Midwife fans in the US do not have to wait long. The drama loved by many, which has been streaming on Netflix for the last 10 years, has officially been confirmed for the upcoming season. After completing its exclusive run on PBS, Call the Midwife season 14 is premiering on September 15, 2025, on Netflix. Call the Midwife season 14 drops on Netflix this September.(X/@CallTheMidwife1)

Created by Heidi Thomas, the period drama has become a favorite and one of the BBC's most popular shows among viewers. This series has covered 100+ episodes since its debut, which follows the story of Nonnatus House's midwives and nuns who work in the toughest neighborhoods of London. The plot of the show started in the 1950s and now moves into the 1970s, where it combines emotional human tales with actual historical events.

A look back at Season 13

Season 13, which dropped on Netflix in September 2024, explored the years 1968 and 1969. Memorable moments included the Apollo 11 moon landing and several emotional storylines about women and families facing personal struggles. According to the Netflix Engagement Report, Call the Midwife remains a huge success, with 35.1 million views between January 2023 and June 2025 in the United States alone.

BBC confirmed not only Season 14 but also Season 15 back in February 2023. Speaking at the time, show creator Heidi Thomas said, “I’m overjoyed by the news that the doors of Nonnatus House will be open for a few more years. Call the Midwife is the pride and joy of all who work on it, but it’s our fantastic, loyal audience that matters most.”

What to expect in Season 14

Season 14 was initially released in 2024 for Christmas in a traditional Christmas special on the BBC, followed by new weekly episodes until March 2025. Now that its exclusive period on PBS is finally over, the show is heading to Netflix. The new season opens with the staff of Nonnatus House facing social unrest in the Isle of Dogs, a difficult home birth, and shocking storylines, including that of a pregnant 13-year-old girl. Fans will also see Nancy’s engagement to Roger and Sister Julienne standing firm against the Board of Health.

Looking ahead, the BBC has more plans for the franchise. Season 15 is scheduled to begin in January 2026, and the World War II prequel series will be released in the same year. Apart from that, a movie based on the 1972 series is also in the pipeline, where the original characters from the show will be featured.

FAQs

1. When will Call the Midwife Season 14 release on Netflix?

Season 14 will be out on Netflix US from September 15, 2025. Fans can finally catch up with their favorite midwives.

2. What time period is shown in season 14?

The early 1970s, showing how the Nonnatus House family faces new challenges in the changing world

3. Is there a Season 15 of Call the Midwife?

Yes, the BBC has confirmed Season 15, which will air in January 2026 after Christmas.