Stranger Things Season 5: Dacre Montgomery shares why he’s excited to watch the finale unfold

The final season of Stranger Things is set to air later this year, and actor Dacre Montgomery is looking forward to seeing how the iconic Netflix show ends. Montgomery, who played the role of Billy Hargrove in Stranger Things, told People in an exclusive interview that he was “excited” to watch the final season from the comfort of his home. Dacre Montgomery played the role of Billy Hargrove in Stranger Things.(Instagram/@dacremontgomery)

Talking about his breakout role as Billy Hargrove, Montgomery told the outlet that he was happy to play a character many could love, hate, or even relate to.

Also read: Stranger Things Season 5 teaser hints at major evolution in Eleven’s abilities

Dacre Montgomery reveals why he is excited for Stranger Things Season 5

The 30-year-old actor said that he was eager to see what the Duffer Brothers will do next. Montgomery described the duo as “great mentors” in the interview.

“With Stranger Things coming to an end, I'm actually really excited to see — because I know they have so many other amazing ideas and they've been in [the] Stranger Things world for a decade — I'm really excited to see what they do outside of that,” the actor explained.

Dacre Montgomery on Sadie Sink

Dacre Montgomery is also interested in what is next for his Stranger Things co-star, Sadie Sink, who plays Billy Hargrove’s step-sister Max Mayfield in the show. She will also be seen in an undisclosed role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The actor called Sink a “talented” star and added that he feels she will have “an amazing career.” He also stated that he was looking forward to her future projects.

Also read: Stranger Things 5 teaser out: Heroes are united one last time with the goal to find and kill Vecna. Watch

Is Dacre Montgomery in touch with the Stranger Things cast?

The actor said that he was sort of in a little bubble living in Australia, and he occasionally texts with a few of the cast members “But honestly, it feels like it's been so long now that I've been kind of out of the swing of things, and then COVID and all kinds of stuff,” The Went Up The Hill actor added.

About Stranger Things Season 5

The Netflix show is set to be released in three parts. The first batch of episodes will premiere on November 26. Three episodes will air on Christmas, and the season finale will be out on New Year’s Eve.

The show, set in the 1980s, follows a group of teenagers based in Hawkins, Indiana, whose lives change when they encounter a girl named Eleven. Together, the group uncovers an alternate dimension called the Upside Down and battles the monsters residing there.

FAQs

Where can I watch Stranger Things Season 5?

The show will be out on Netflix.

Was Dacre Montgomery part of Stranger Things?

Yes, he played the role of Billy Hargrove.

When will Stranger Things Season 5 be out?

The first batch of episodes will be released on November 26.