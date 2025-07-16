Stranger Things 5 teaser: The end is near for Netflix’s flagship series Stranger Things, and the streaming platform is sending it off in epic fashion. The makers just unveiled a gripping new teaser packed with action, emotion, and mystery. The final season will roll out in three volumes, with premieres set for Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve. (Also read: Stranger Things 5 teaser out: Heroes are united one last time with the goal to find and kill Vecna. Watch) A still from Stranger Things 5

What's in the teaser

The teaser opens at WSQK 94.5 FM, a radio station that appears to play a crucial role this season, as hinted in behind-the-scenes photos. “Burn commencing in 5,” Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) says ominously over the airwaves, possibly signalling how the group communicates in the chaotic, apocalyptic world they now face. The trailer is set to a dramatic orchestral remix of Deep Purple’s 1970 classic Child in Time.

Someone has defaced Eddie Munson’s grave with 'Burn in hell', possibly in blood. (Sadie Sink) She is seen hospitalised with Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) by her side, while Dustin appears infected with strange Upside Down matter. Meanwhile, multiple Demogorgons are on the loose, and newcomer Linda Hamilton appears as Dr. Kay, overseeing a massive military base at the mouth of a portal.

In one moment, Hopper (David Harbour) tells Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), “Wherever this blood leads, I need you to fight one last time. Let’s end this.” As quick glimpses of the entire ensemble flash on screen, the trailer declares, “The final chapter begins.” And just when you think it is over, Vecna reappears, more terrifying than ever, whispering, “Found you.”

Stranger Things 5 streaming timelines

Volume 1 of Stranger Things will begin streaming on Netflix on 26 November, followed by Volume 2 on 25 December. The grand finale will drop on 31 December, closing out the series just before the new year.