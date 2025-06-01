Search Search
Sunday, Jun 01, 2025
Stranger Things season 5: Netflix announces premiere dates for show, drops new promo. Here's when you can watch it

ByAnanya Das
Jun 01, 2025 09:06 AM IST

Stranger Things season 5: The fans of the show can watch it from November to December. Check details here.

Netflix on Sunday announced the release dates of the fifth and final season of the hit show Stranger Things. Taking to its YouTube channel, Netflix shared over two-minute-long video giving a glimpse of what fans can expect in the upcoming season. (Also Read | Stranger Things Season 5 teaser reveals episode titles and 2025 premiere date)

Stranger Things season 5: The fan favourite show will air on Netflix in a few months.
Stranger Things season 5--when can you watch it in India

The fans of the show can watch it from November to December. The first volume will stream on November 27 at 5.30 am in India, followed by volume two on December 26 at 5.30 am. The last volume will stream in India on January 1, 2026, at 5.30 am.

Sharing the promo, Netflix captioned it, "The fight isn’t over yet. Get ready for the epic series finale of Stranger Things. Volume 1, November 26, 5pm PT*, Volume 2, Christmas, 5pm PT*. The Finale, New Year’s Eve, 5pm PT*. Releasing worldwide all at once, date may vary based on your local timezone. #TUDUM."

Stranger Things season 5--watch promo

In the promo the cast of the show including Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, and Noah Schnapp are seen battling their fear as they get ready to take down the hostile in the Upside Down. In November 2024, Netflix had announced the season five episode titles. They are--The Crawl, The Vanishing of (censored for now), The Turnbow Trap, Sorcerer, Shock Jock, Escape From Camazotz, The Bridge and The Rightside Up.

In January this year, Ross Duffer said about the final episodes, as quoted by Hollywood Reporter, “We spent a full year filming this season. By the end, we’d captured over 650 hours of footage. So, needless to say, this is our biggest and most ambitious season yet. It’s like eight blockbuster movies. It’s pretty insane.”

About Stranger Things

The show has been created by the Duffer Brothers. The first season was released on Netflix in 2016, followed by the second and third seasons in 2017 and 2019, respectively. The fourth season was released in two parts-- in May and July 2022. The show also stars David Harbour, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery, Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, and Maya Hawke, among many others.

News / Entertainment / Web Series / Stranger Things season 5: Netflix announces premiere dates for show, drops new promo. Here's when you can watch it
