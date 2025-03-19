Stranger Things Season 5 teaser reveals episode titles and 2025 premiere date

Since Will Byers’ mysterious disappearance on November 6, 1983, in Stranger Things, fans have made the date an annual global celebration. With the series now entering its final season, anticipation is at an all-time high as viewers eagerly await what Stranger Things 5 will deliver. Stranger Things is slated to release season 5 in 2025 after wrapping up their finale productions early December 2024. (Instagram/ @strangerthingsnetflix)

Season 5 Teaser and Release Date

Production on Stranger Things Season 5 has officially wrapped, with the highly anticipated final season set to debut in 2025, as reported by Variety. Netflix marked the occasion with a teaser video on Stranger Things Day, confirming the 2025 premiere date and revealing the titles of all eight episodes.

What to expect in Season 5?

The season opener, “The Crawl,” first teased in 2022, will kick off the final chapter. Episode 2, titled “The Vanishing of _____,” appears to reference the series' debut episode, “The Vanishing of Will Byers.” The video also teases another character’s mysterious disappearance, though their identity remains obscured.

Episode 3, “The Turnbow Trap,” may be a callback to a business seen in the Upside Down, while Episode 4, “Sorcerer,” draws from Stranger Things’s Dungeons & Dragons roots. Episode 5, “Shock Jock,” likely nods to the 1980s’ controversial radio personalities, such as Howard Stern. Fans spotted the cast filming at an abandoned radio station in January.

Also read: Invincible Season 4: Release date and what to expect, details here

The title of Episode 6, “Escape from Camazotz,” may reference A Wrinkle in Time’s mind-controlling villain, Camazotz. The season finale is titled “The Rightside Up,” a clear callback to the Upside Down, signaling a full-circle moment for the series, while the penultimate episode, “The Bridge,” hints at a stronger connection between the real world and the parallel universes.

The teaser also confirms a time jump from Season 4’s March 1986 setting to November 1987 for Season 5. Following production delays due to the Hollywood strikes, fans are curious about how the show will handle aging its cast, who began the series as children in 2016 but are now well into their 30s.