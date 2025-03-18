Daredevil Born Again full release schedule: Find out when new episodes air and how to watch

About ten years have passed since Netflix debuted its Daredevil television series, and three years have passed since Marvel revealed it would revive Charlie Cox's character, Matt Murdock. All three of the Marvel's Daredevil seasons that were initially accessible on Netflix may be binge-watched on Disney Plus.(Instagram/ @Disneyplus)

Since Daredevil: Born's Episode 2, fans have been anticipating White Tiger's fate in the Marvel series.

Daredevil Born Again episodes release schedule

Daredevil: Born Again's first two episodes debuted on Disney Plus on 4 March; the third episode followed the same schedule, Tuesday, 11 March, at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT. The schedule for the remainder of March is:

Episode 4 airs on 18 March at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT.

Episodes 5 and 6 air on 25 March at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT.

Nine episodes make up Season 1, however since the plot has been divided into two halves, we will have to wait for Season 2's upcoming episodes. Disney Plus allows you to binge-watch all three of the Marvel's Daredevil seasons that were first available on Netflix.

Daredevil: Born Again Episode 4: What to expect

As the MCU series' first season draws to a close, Daredevil: Born Again's fourth episode is sure to pick up speed. Born Again is set a few years after the events of Marvel's original Daredevil series.

In episode 4, Matt's court victory will quickly come crashing down. As the White Tiger, Hector Ayala immediately returned to the streets to battle crime after being found not guilty of killing a police officer. However, Fisk has him slain in order to adhere to his anti-vigilante stance. Hector gets shot in the head by a person wearing the Punisher's emblem in the last scene of episode 3. In addition to examining Hector's death's repercussions, Episode 4 will see the return of a highly significant character—Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle.

Daredevil has already clashed with the complicated anti-hero Punisher. If Matt is given any knowledge of Hector's death, it will be interesting to watch how he reacts to the fact that it was purportedly caused by Punisher. Hector's killing would undoubtedly come as a shock because Matt worked so hard to prove his innocence, and he would soon link the dots back to Fisk. The fourth episode of Daredevil: Born Again might be the impetus Matt needs to don the Daredevil mask once more.

About Daredevil Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again opened with a sad incident that impacts Matt's inner circle and Fisk following the political goals he set in motion at the end of Echo, transporting viewers back to New York City. Tension between Kingpin and Daredevil resurfaces as crime and street justice escalate, but a new antagonist enters the picture. Both inside and outside the streets, it will be a conflict between the dark factions.

The series' production notes indicate that both men will experience internal strife.

While former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavours in New York, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened skills, fights for justice through his busy law office in Marvel Television's "Daredevil: Born Again." Both men find themselves on an unavoidable collision course as their former identities start to surface.

Vincent D'Onofrio plays Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in the series, along with Jon Bernthal's Punisher and Deborah Ann Woll's portrayals of Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page.

According to showrunner/executive producer Dario Scardapane and executive producer Sana Amanat, viewers will notice that the series is both its own narrative and has a connection to the original version.