Freaky Friday 2 Teaser Trailer: Watch Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis return for another body-swapping adventure

If there’s one movie that defined an entire generation’s childhood, it’s Freaky Friday. The 2003 classic, starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, gave us an unforgettable mother-daughter body swap adventure filled with chaos and heartfelt moments. Now, more than two decades later, the duo is back for an all-new, even wilder sequel. Directed by Nisha Ganatra, Freaky Friday 2 reunites Curtis and Lohan as Tess and Anna Coleman, bringing another round of magical mayhem. In the original film, a pair of mystical Chinese fortune cookies caused them to switch bodies, forcing them to walk a mile in each other’s shoes. This time, the stakes are even higher — because it’s not just the two of them swapping bodies. Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan as Tess and Anna Coleman on the sets of Freaky Friday 2.(Disney Studios)

The teaser trailer introduces Anna as a mother herself, with a daughter, Harper (played by Julia Butters), and a soon-to-be stepdaughter, Lily (Sophia Hammons). Instead of a simple two-way switch, the movie delivers a four-way body swap. Adding to the nostalgia, several familiar faces from the 2003 film return, including Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, and Lucille Soong.

The teaser immediately nods to the original film — it opens with a fortune teller reminding Tess and Anna of their past body-swapping experience, hinting that their previous lesson will come in handy once again. At a party, an all-too-familiar earthquake shakes the room, but Tess dismisses it as a coincidence. The next morning, chaos ensues as Anna wakes up in Harper’s body, only to realize the swap extends to both Harper and Lily as well.

Set to Hot To Go by Chappell Roan, the trailer showcases the foursome as they scramble to find a way back to their original selves. In a nod to the original film, they even attempt the classic body-swap crash scene; the whole thing ends on a nostalgic high as Chad makes his grand return, rolling up on a motorcycle and instantly transporting fans back to his early-2000s heartthrob days.

Freakier Friday is set to hit theatres on August 8, promising an exciting mix of nostalgia and fresh, comedic chaos