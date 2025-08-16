'Aryan doesn't tell me anything': Even Shah Rukh Khan has to ask Netflix for an update on Ba***ds of Bollywood

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is all set to make his Bollywood debut as a director with the series Ba***ds of Bollywood. In February, SRK unveiled the project at a Netflix event, and since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting an update on the series. During an AMA session on X (formerly Twitter), SRK not only gave an honest review of the show but also revealed that Aryan doesn’t tell him anything — and even asked Netflix for details. Shah Rukh Khan talks about son Aryan Khan's debut series.

Shah Rukh Khan says Aryan Khan doesn't tell him anything

When a fan asked about an update on Aryan’s series, SRK said, “So many people asking so have to tell Netflix… Beta show bana raha hai, Baap sirf wait kar raha hai…(Son is making show and father is just waiting) @NetflixIndia Tum kya kar rahe ho (What are you doing)??!!” In response, Netflix announced, “Bete ka teaser post karne se pehle baap se permission chahiye thi (Wanted father's permission before releasing the teaser of son's series). The first look will be out tomorrow.”

Shah Rukh then replied to the OTT giant, further asking for the timing of the teaser’s release, and wrote, “Yes yes yes. Please tell me the time also as Aryan doesn’t tell me anything. Aapke saath toh purana rishta hai… so please tell me and everyone else. Too excited. Here’s to a great First Look. Thanks.” Netflix then replied, “Main hoon na, Sir (I am there sir)🫡 11 AM, 17 August.”

In his honest review, Shah Rukh revealed that he had seen a bit of Ba***ds of Bollywood and found it to be very endearing and funny. He further described the show as wacky, emotional, and entertaining, but urged audiences to decide for themselves after watching it.

About Ba***ds of Bollywood

The show is expected to be a dark comedy, offering an insider’s account of the workings of the Hindi film industry. According to reports, it will feature several big names in cameo appearances, including Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Ranveer Singh. Bobby Deol and Mona Singh are also reportedly starring in the show.

The official synopsis of the Netflix series reads: “Behind the glamour of Bollywood lies a world just as dramatic as the films themselves, and that is where the Netflix series, The BA***DS of Bollywood begins. Through Aryan Khan’s distinct lens, this series dives into the glitz, the chaos, the comedy, and the high stakes of an industry built on dreams. From the house of Red Chillies Entertainment, this collaboration with Netflix brings to life a story that is as bold and entertaining as the movies we have come to love.”

About Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film

Shah Rukh will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s film King. The movie also stars Suhana Khan in her theatrical debut, alongside Abhishek Bachchan, Abhay Verma, Saurabh Shukla, and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. If reports are to be believed, the film will also feature Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. King is currently under production and is expected to release in 2026.