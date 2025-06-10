Karan Johar says he wants his kids Yash and Roohi to be like Shah Rukh Khan's kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan: Here's why

Karan revealed that both Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Aditya Chopra are like gurus to him and credited them for shaping his life and career. He stated that he owes his entire being to them. He added that he’ll always consider himself Aditya’s assistant and Shah Rukh’s younger brother.

Karan Johar says Aryan Khan is like his first born

Speaking further about his bond with SRK and his family, Karan said, "I don’t know... with Shah Rukh and Gauri, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam — they are my family. Like genuinely, they are my family. Aryan, in many ways, is my first born. I have a memory of holding Aryan in my arms and walking through a park in London, singing a song to him — and I can’t sing to save my life. But he remembers that song, and I remember that song. So, when I see him directing a series today, I’m awestruck. When I see Suhana training for King, I’m awestruck."

Karan Johar wants Yash and Roohi to be like Aryan and Suhana

He added, "Because I’m like, look at these kids — how they’ve worked on themselves to become the talents they want to be. To create their individual identities and go beyond their father’s unattainable legacy. I see them so hungry to achieve. Looking at them, my heart is full of joy. I want Yash and Roohi to grow up to be like Aryan and Suhana — as people, more than anything else. What strong human beings they’ve been raised to be by Gauri and SRK. Such pure hearts. They’re just good children — well-mannered, well-raised, hardworking, yet hungry to achieve — and that’s a combination hard to find."

Karan further said that both Aryan and Suhana are aware of their privilege but have never taken advantage of it. He described them as the “simplest kids,” noting that even though Shah Rukh has indulged them with everything, they have never asked for more. He expressed his deep respect for both Aryan and Suhana for carving out their own paths in the world, and credited Gauri Khan for raising them so well.

Aryan Khan is now set to make his directorial debut with the Netflix series Ba***ds of Bollywood, while Suhana made her acting debut last year in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Though the film and her performance received criticism, Suhana is now preparing for her next big project — King, where she stars alongside her father Shah Rukh Khan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film reportedly also features Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, and Abhay Verma, and is currently under production.