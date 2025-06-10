Karan Johar opens up on mending ties with ‘big star’ Kartik Aaryan after fallout: 'Family mein shikwe ho jaate hain'

In 2021, filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Kartik Aaryan reportedly had a fallout, which led to Kartik’s exit from Dostana 2. However, the two buried the hatchet three years later by joining hands for the comedy film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Karan revealed what led to the reconciliation. (Also Read: It’s been a refreshing challenge: Karan Johar on making his debut on audio platform) Karan Johar talks about ending his feud with Kartik Aaryan.

Karan Johar on ending feud with Kartik Aaryan

When asked how he and Kartik decided to work together again after parting ways, Karan replied, “I think we internally discussed it, worked it out and let bygones be bygones. Kartik is an immensely hardworking actor and a very connective big star today who has a wide audience space. He has a great instinct on screenplay. He and I met, collaborated and decided to come together — it was all lovely.”

He added, “I have had, he’s had issues with each other, but it's a tiny industry, which I call a family. I believe that in a family, kabhi kabhi gile shikwe ho jaate hain (sometimes complaints and misunderstandings happen), but I think good people want to make good films, create good content and, as I said, we don't sweat the small stuff — we have a larger vision to look at.”

Earlier, Dharma Productions had announced Dostana 2 in 2019 with Kartik and Janhvi Kapoor. The filming of the project came to a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and later, the production house announced that the cast would be reconsidered — marking Kartik’s exit. Soon after, reports of a fallout between Karan and Kartik surfaced. However, they have since reconciled.

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar's films

Kartik will be seen in the romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which also stars Ananya Panday. The actors are currently shooting for the film. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, who earlier directed Kartik in SatyaPrem Ki Katha, the film is backed by Karan Johar and is scheduled to release in theatres on February 13, 2026. He also has another film titled Nagzilla, set to release in cinemas on August 14, 2026.