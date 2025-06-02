Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday steal a kiss in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri first look; fans love their chemistry
Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is set to release in theatres on Valentines Day 2026.
After Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan are reuniting on screen for the upcoming romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The duo unveiled their first look from the film, along with its release date, sparking excitement among fans. (Also Read: HT interview | Kartik Aaryan on living with ‘outsider' tag: It is going to stay with me, and I am okay with it)
Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's first look from Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri
On Monday, Kartik and Ananya took to Instagram and shared a picture in which they can be seen holding passports and sharing a romantic kiss by the shore.
The caption read: "Flying together…again!✈️#TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri – in cinemas next Valentine’s Day: 13th Feb, 2026." Dharma Productions also shared the poster, writing: "Stamped, sealed, smitten in love!💋 Meet our Ray and introducing his Rumi – Ananya Panday!"
Fans couldn’t stop gushing over their chemistry. One comment read, "Gorgeous people all ready to take over everyone’s hearts." Another wrote, "Chemistry screaming through the picture." Others added, "Beautiful pairing," and "This pair has my whole heart." One fan commented, "Their chemistry is OMG."
Earlier, Kartik had been shooting for his film with Anurag Basu. The yet-untitled musical romantic film featured him with long hair and a heavy beard. However, in May, Kartik took to Instagram and revealed his new look with short hair and a neatly trimmed beard, announcing that he had begun shooting for Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. The clapboard for the film featured the word ‘Mahurat,’ marking his first day on set.
About Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri
Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora. This film marks Kartik and Karan Johar’s first collaboration. Vidwans previously directed Kartik in the 2023 romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha, alongside Kiara Advani. The film is slated to release on February 13, 2026.
