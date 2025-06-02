Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday steal a kiss in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri first look; fans love their chemistry

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's first look from Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

On Monday, Kartik and Ananya took to Instagram and shared a picture in which they can be seen holding passports and sharing a romantic kiss by the shore.

The caption read: "Flying together…again!✈️#TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri – in cinemas next Valentine’s Day: 13th Feb, 2026." Dharma Productions also shared the poster, writing: "Stamped, sealed, smitten in love!💋 Meet our Ray and introducing his Rumi – Ananya Panday!"

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over their chemistry. One comment read, "Gorgeous people all ready to take over everyone’s hearts." Another wrote, "Chemistry screaming through the picture." Others added, "Beautiful pairing," and "This pair has my whole heart." One fan commented, "Their chemistry is OMG."

Earlier, Kartik had been shooting for his film with Anurag Basu. The yet-untitled musical romantic film featured him with long hair and a heavy beard. However, in May, Kartik took to Instagram and revealed his new look with short hair and a neatly trimmed beard, announcing that he had begun shooting for Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. The clapboard for the film featured the word ‘Mahurat,’ marking his first day on set.

About Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora. This film marks Kartik and Karan Johar’s first collaboration. Vidwans previously directed Kartik in the 2023 romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha, alongside Kiara Advani. The film is slated to release on February 13, 2026.