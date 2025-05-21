Maasi Ananya Panday struggles to feed her nephew River with a sippy cup, cute moment wins over fans. Watch

Actor Ananya Panday is totally crushing her 'maasi’ goals, and her latest video, where she is feeding her nephew River is proof of that. And the adorable clip is winning hearts on social media. Also read: Maasi Ananya Panday is missing nephew River, shares cuddly moments with Alanna Panday's son. See pics Ananya often shares cute moments with her nephew on social media.

Ananya's maasi moments with River

Ananya brought some adorable sweetness to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, courtesy of her nephew River. She posted a video of a sweet moment that they shared.

In the adorable clip, Ananya is seen trying to feed her nephew River juice from a baby sippy cup, but the munchkin ends up chewing on the sipper’s teat instead, turning the moment into an even more lovable and playful struggle of being a ‘maasi’.

Ananya couldn't resist laughing at her nephew's shenanigans, but she persisted with her 'maasi’ duties and tried to feed him. Sharing the clip, she wrote, “Maasi and River”.

The actor also posted a picture of River happily sipping his juice, captioning it, “Can I bite him?”, followed by a flurry of crying emojis. River is the son of Ananya’s cousin, Alanna Panday, and her husband, Ivor McCray.

The sweet moment won over fans' hearts, with comments filled with red-heart and heart-eye emojis. One fan shared, “Ya sweet maasi’ with another stating, "Can't decide who's cuter baby river or Ananya?”.

What’s Ananya’s upto

Recently, Ananya, along with Ishaan Khatter, made it to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list for 2025. On the work front, Ananya is enjoying praise for her role in Kesari Chapter 2. The courtroom drama also starred Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan. The film opened to positive reviews and registered good business at the box office. She will next be seen in the romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, also starring Lakshya