Maasi Ananya Panday is missing nephew River, shares cuddly moments with Alanna Panday's son. See pics

Actor Ananya Panday is feeling the blues, and it's not because of a busy schedule or a hectic shoot - it's because she's missing her 'little koala'! The actor took to social media to take a trip down memory lane, sharing adorable photos of their special moments together. Also read: Alanna Panday on having baby boy River with Ivor: Becoming a parent is one of the best things in life Ananya Panday shares a close bond with her cousin Alanna Panday and husband, Ivor McCray.

Ananya Panday's misses her nephew

On Monday, Ananya took to Instagram to share snapshots of snuggly moments with her nephew baby River together. He is the son of her cousin Alanna Panday and her husband Ivor McCray. From cuddle sessions to their nap time, Ananya's nephew chronicles are the cutest thing you'll see all day.

“Missing my little koala baby nephew River (crying and heart emoji),” Ananya wrote while sharing several images.

The adorable posts showcase heartwarming moments between Ananya and baby River, including a sweet selfie of the duo, a cosy snapshot of Ananya cradling the sleeping baby on her lap, a tender clip of Ananya chatting away as baby River snoozes peacefully in her arms, and a beaming photo of Ananya holding baby River, radiant with joy.

Filmmaker Farah Khan took to the comment section and wrote, “Oh my goddddd! What a laddooo”.

“Toooo cute,” one user shared, with another adding, “Looking lovely with baby Ananya”. “Two cute babies in one frame,” mentioned one user.

More about Ananya’s cousin and her baby

Ananya’s cousin Alanna Panday and husband, Ivor McCray became parents to baby boy River in June last year. She and her husband Ivor McCray took to their Instagram handles to announce they've become parents and also revealed the baby's face. The new mother and father twinned in blue as he wore a powder blue T-shirt and denims, and she flaunted a short skirt in a glossier hue. Even the newborn baby was dressed in blue. The couple captioned the joint post, “Our little angel is here”.

Alanna got engaged to her boyfriend Ivor in 2021. Ivor is a US-based photographer by profession. Alanna and Ivor dated for quite many years before they decided to tie the knot. They got married in Mumbai in 2023. They have a YouTube channel together and live in Los Angeles, US. Alanna made her screen debut in Prime Video India's reality show The Tribe, which revolved around the lives of India's top social media influencers. It will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.