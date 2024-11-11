Sonam Kapoor to Alanna Panday: Take inspo from celebs to style your Indian jewels with Western fits

Goddess aura Celebrities showcase how to blend traditional jewels with Western outfits for a stunning look.(Photos: Instagram)

Combine a long dress with a plunging neckline and temple jewellery like actor Taapsee Pannu here. She is wearing a stunning red dress with lace that she paired with a large gold neckpiece that features a goddess in the middle and other intricate details such as hanging tassels and beads from The Olio Stories.

Golden grandeur

Influencer Alanna Panday serves avant-garde realness in a sculpted metallic gold corset. The goddess vibes are accentuated by a sleek skirt and a sheer veil, statement chandbalis, a matching neckpiece and maang tika from Motifs by Surabhi Didwania.

Dramatic in monochrome

Going with a pastel monochromatic look à la actor Sonam A Kapoor in a fitted, formal dress and a tailored blazer to match? Opt for gold with a pair of heavy jhumkas and combine them with a matching choker neckpiece with elaborate detailing like this set from The Gem Palace for an added touch of drama.

Get majestic

Take cue from rapper Raja Kumari who has paired with a red-orange shaded dress featuring a drape detail in the middle. She opted for a delicate and elaborate headpiece resembling the rays of the sun. This traditional jewellery piece from The Olio Stories adds elevated drama to her grandeur look.

Colours with a dash of gold

If you think vibrant colours combined with traditional gold jewellery could be an eye-scratcher, think again! Take inspiration from designer Tan France who rocks an oversized, multi-coloured blazer and matching breezy trousers with statement gold neckpieces. For an interesting detail, go for a large pendant to add some edge to this preppy style.

Chains over ties

Ditch formal ties and go for earrings featuring a vintage painting and a multi-layer chain neckpiece, just like comedian Lilly Singh! By layering traditional jewellery pieces over a black oversized blazer, sheer top, and leggings, you, too, can exude boss vibes. Unconventional jewellery pieces instantly elevate your look from day to night.