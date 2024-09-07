Alanna Panday on having baby boy River with Ivor: Becoming a parent is one of the best things in life

Internet personality Alanna Panday recently welcomed a baby boy with husband Ivor two months ago. Talking about how the past two months have been with her son River, she shares, “It really has been one of the best experiences of our life. Everyone always said having a baby shows you a different type of love, and they were right. We feel so grateful and blessed to have such a beautiful baby boy.” Alanna Panday and Ivor

The 29-year-old further adds, “It really has been one of the best experiences of our life. Everyone always said having a baby shows you a different type of love and they were right. We feel so grateful and blessed to have such a beautiful baby boy.”

Also Read: Alanna Pandey, Ivor McCray share emotional vlog documenting the birth of their son, reveal his beautiful name

The duo, who have embraced parenthood for the first time, is nothing but happy in living the “best phase” of their life. “It has truly been amazing. I don’t think anything can prepare you for the change your life is going to go through. I think you grow so much as a person when you start a family, there is so much more responsibility and you learn a lot about yourself and what you’re capable of,” she continues, “Becoming a parent is one of the best things in life. The amount of love I have for my family is just beyond anything I thought was possible.”

Sharing the initial butterfly feeling when she first held River in her arms, Panday tells us with a smile, “I think we were both overwhelmed with joy and happiness. Once the nurse handed him to me for the first time, the feeling was euphoric. Although, all I wanted to do was see his face and I couldn’t see him for the first couple minutes since he was just pinned to my chest. Ivor said it was one of the best experiences of his life and he felt that he was having an out of body experience the whole time.”

Her family had the most loving reaction when the first met the newest little member. “My mom (Deanne Panday) flew out a few days after River was born and she cried the first time she held him.” Later on, Alanna and Ivor flew back to India recently with River and surprised all the other family members. “Ananya (Panday, cousin) and Bhavana (Panday, aunty) thought they were coming over for a Pooja ceremony but they were actually coming to meet him for the first time. Their expression was priceless and they were so happy, they couldn’t stop holding and loving him,” she expresses.

Panday says that she is not at all looking forward to her son “growing up”. “I want him to be a baby forever. In fact, even thinking about him getting older makes me want to cry. When he starts to communicate with us, that will be really special and something we are both looking forward to,” she elaborates.

“We hope that he always puts family first and has a kind heart. I think as parents, we just want to be the best example possible for him,” Panday ends.