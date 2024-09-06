Richa Chadha on motherhood: We have a 4kg boss at home and we work as per her timelines

Motherhood is a ‘role’ of a lifetime and actor Richa Chadha is enjoying it to the hilt. Chadha, who welcomed her daughter with actor-husband Ali Fazal in July, says that her two-month-old bundle of joy is now the centre of her existence. Richa Chadha talks about becoming mother.

“We have a 4-kilo boss at home and we work as per her timelines now,” she says, exclusively.

The actor adds, “Everything about this phase of life feels new. It comes with its share of highs, like getting eight hours of sleep and lows, like fatigue and brain fog. But I find solace in knowing that everyone has come from a woman.”

The 37-year-old says that she is navigating the sudden changes in her life: “The changes are too many — both physical and emotional — but I find my instinct to be sharper now.”

For now, Chadha is trying to balance work while spending time with her daughter. “I am in the nesting and recovery phase, though work on my productions has started from home (online),” says Chadha, adding that she would resume her acting assignments in November.