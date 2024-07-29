Richa Chadha poses with baby daughter along with ‘masis’ Shabana Azmi, Dia Mirza, Urmila Matondkar and Tanvi Azmi

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are the new celebrity parents in Bollywood. The couple became parents to a daughter on July 16. Recently, the new parents hosted a visit from close friends from the industry, including actors Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, Dia Mirza, and Tanvi Azmi. (Also read: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcome a baby girl: ‘Our families are overjoyed’) Shabana Azmi shared a picture with Richa Chadha on her Instagram.

The gang of masis

Shabana took to Instagram to share the adorable picture, which saw Richa sitting with her baby wrapped in a piece of cloth and towel on her laps. She was surrounded by Dia, Tanvi, Shabana and Urmila. All of them smiled for the picture, while the baby's face was kept hidden with a girl emoticon. The caption read, "With the khala / Masis of the new mum and baby."

Reacting to the post, Dia Mirza commented: “One of the best days of our lives (heart eyes emoticon).” Urmila commented with read heart emoticons. Bengali actor Rituparna Sengupta wrote, “Congratulations. beautiful frame....lots and love and blessings for the little one.”

More details

Richa and Ali announced the arrival of the baby in a joint statement, which read: “We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed and we thank our well wishers for their love and blessings!”

Recently, both of them took to Instagram to pen a thank you note to their well-wishers. They didn’t reveal the face of their baby, but her feet. “Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We’ve been blessed indeed. Our baby girl continues to keep us very very busy. So Thank you all for your love and blessings,” read the caption.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal met on the sets of Fukrey. The couple announced their eco-friendly marriage ceremony on September 2022. Richa and Ali shared the news about pregnancy in a joint post which read “1+1=3.” Richa was last seen in Heeramandi, while Ali had the release of Mirzapur Season 3.