Sonakshi Sinha says nobody took her seriously before Bhansali cast her in Heeramandi: Till when can you play sweet wife?

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has shared that 'nobody' took her seriously before Sanjay Leela Bhansali cast her as Fareedan in his debut web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, she also questioned when an actor can "play the girl-next-door, sweet girlfriend, sweet wife." (Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha says she apologised to Manisha Koirala after Heeramandi) Sonakshi Sinha was part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s show, Heeramandi.

Sonakshi on what kind of roles she likes to play

Sonakshi Sinha said, “I am so glad that somebody visualised me, Sanjay sir saw me in a role like that. I am truly grateful to him. Also I have been saying since when that I am interested in playing a negative, villainous, or psychotic character."

Sonakshi says no one took her seriously before

She added, "Nobody took me seriously until he cast me in Fareedan’s role, so I am truly grateful to him. Because, as an actor, it’s so nice to take up a challenge like that and do something different. Till when will you play the girl-next-door, sweet girlfriend, sweet wife? So it was just so much fun for me to play a role like that.”

About Heeramandi

Heeramandi also starred Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Sehgal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman. Set against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence in the 1940s, the show explores the lives of courtesans and their patrons, delving into the cultural dynamics of Heera Mandi. The show has been streaming on Netflix since May 1.

About Kakuda

Sonakshi was recently seen in her film Kakuda along with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. It follows the story of Sunny played by Saqib, a less-educated guy who is in love with Indira portrayed by Sonakshi. Determined to be together, they marry and move to the village of Ratodi only to be cursed by 'Kakuda'.

On their wedding night, Sunny fails to open the smaller door for Kakuda at 7.15 pm sharp, inviting Kakuda, a wicked ghost who punishes the man of the house by inflicting a hump on their back that grows until their demise on the thirteenth day.

With Sunny's life hanging by a thread, Indira seeks help from Victor, an eccentric ghost hunter played by Riteish. Together, they embark on a freakishly hilarious yet spooky journey to solve the mystery of Kakuda. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, it was aired on ZEE5 on July 12.