Mirzapur actor Anil George: It was worth shaving off my beard for Kalki 2898 AD

Riding high on the success of the film Kalki 2989 AD, actor Anil George says the gamble of shaving off his trademark beard paid off well. The Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) actor has been looking forward to reinventing his eight-year-old looks. Anil George in Kalki 2989 AD

“It was director Nag Ashwin’s vision. When he asked me to shave off my beard I was like, really? I surely wanted to take up the challenge but as I was habitual sporting this look and so was a bit hesitant! On the day of the shoot, I once again enquired if he was sure, but he was confident! My friends and well-wishers too advised me otherwise, but I went ahead with the director’s vision and the result was amazing with the film entering the ₹1,000 crore club it’s a great feeling. I got to work with amazing (actors Amitabh) Bachchan sahib, Kamal Haasan sahib and Prabhas,” says the actor on his visit to Lucknow.

Anil George has regrown his beard

Seen in films Miss Lovely (2012) and Mardaani (2014) in clean-shaven looks he has been waiting for this opportunity coming his way. “Apart from my acting skills, my looks helped me to get projects which were largely of a Pakistani villain, mafia or of a fundamentalist. Mirzapur, War (2019), Uri..., Avrodh, (2020), Cartel (2021) and Gadar 2 all had the beard-look roles. I was getting typecast but was happy with the work and love of audience. In my head, I wished to experiment and waiting ke kuch accha kaam milega ek second nahi lagaunga to shave it off. I am happy that makers have seen my different side and can experiment more with me,” says George, who is back to his beard looks.

On his visit, the actor says that Uttar Pradesh has played an important role in his career. “My next release The UP Files directed by Neeraj Sahai, a Lucknowite, has been shot in Rajasthan, Jammu and UP. In the film, I play a political leader who with his aides is on the target of protagonist played by actor Manoj Joshi."

He adds, “Gadar 2 (2023) too became a blockbuster and all three seasons of Mirzapur were shot here that are a big part of my identity. Everywhere people address me as Lala and my dialogues are viral everywhere. Besides, I have shot DaasDev (2018) and Babumoshai Bankookbaaz (2017) in Lucknow and some great friends in the state capital,” adds.

On a parting note, George adds, “I have shot two films and a web series as well but these days due to non-disclosure clause can’t talk about them.”