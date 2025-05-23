‘Purana hero is back’: Fans react to Kartik Aaryan's look without long hair and beard as he starts new film shoot

Kartik Aaryan wrapped up the shoot of a yet-to-be-titled film with Sreeleela a few days ago. The actor sported long hair and a thick and unkempt beard for the musical drama, as seen in the number of pictures he shared from the set of the film. Now, since the shoot is over, he cut his hair off and debuted the new look in his latest Instagram post. Fans of the actor were happy to see him back to his old look and reacted in the comments. (Also read: Kartik Aaryan flaunts latest Best Actor award win: ‘Critics aur popular dono jeet gaya’) Kartik Aaryan shared new pictures from the location of his new film shoot.

Kartik's latest look

Taking to his Instagram account, Kartik shared a bunch of pictures where he began the shoot for his upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The clapboard for the film had the word ‘Mahurat’ written on it, which meant that it was the first day on set. Another picture showed a lot of hair on the floor, suggesting that Kartik had chopped his hair off on the set itself. The last picture had Kartik sitting by the poolside table with his cup of coffee.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the pictures, a fan commented, “Finallly!!! Happy to see ur face after 9 months!!!!” A fan said, “Real look has come back uff !! Chop chop made you purana wala Kartik Aaryan (the old look).” “Finally our OG KA back,” joined another fan in the comments. “We absolutely love this look,” echoed a second fan. A comment read, “Finally the wait for this look is over!”

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will be directed by Sameer Vidwans, with whom Kartik Aaryan worked previously in Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film is expected to be released around Valentine's Day in 2026.

Kartik's next release will be a musical drama film that stars Sreeleela as the female lead, and is set to release in theatres in October.