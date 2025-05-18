Kartik Aaryan flaunts latest Best Actor award win: ‘Critics aur popular dono jeet gaya’

Kartik Aaryan had a great 2024. The actor lead two different films, first the biographical sports drama Chandu Champion and then the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Now, he is cherishing a ‘rare moment’ after being honoured with the Best Actor award at the Zee Cine Awards for both of these films. (Also read: Zee Cine Awards 2025 full list of winners: Kartik Aaryan wins Best Actor, Shraddha Kapoor is Best Actress) Kartik Aaryan shared a coveted moment posing with his two Best Actor awards.

Kartik's new post

Kartik took to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday morning to share a series a pictures with his two awards. In one of the pictures, he smiled with the two awards placed in front of him.

In the caption, he reflected, “Samajh rahe ho na (Can you imagine) !! Critics aur Popular dono jeet gaya (Won both Critics and Popular choice) (red heart emoticons) Rare moment in an actors life (folded hands emoticon) Critics Best Actor Leading Role- Chandu Champion. Best Actor Popular Leading Role - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. 2024- A year to Remember #Gratitude Thank you @ZeeCineAwards.”

At the awards ceremony, Kartik danced to his hit song from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He also performed with Ananya Panday on stage.

About Chandu Champion and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Kartik worked with director Kabir Khan for the first time in Chandu Champion, which was a biopic of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist, born on November 1, 1944, in Maharashtra. The film traced different phases and obstacles of his life. Petkar excelled in multiple sports, especially wrestling and hockey.

Kartik reprised his role as Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the third instalment of the horror comedy franchise also starred Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. The Diwali release gave a solid competition to Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, and ultimately emerged victorious at the box office.

Kartik recently wrapped the shoot for his next, Aashiqui 3. The musical drama film will star Sreleela as the female lead, and is set to release in theatres in October.