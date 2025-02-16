The curious case of Aashiqui 3: Why Kartik Aaryan, Sreeleela's new film avoids using the much-publicised title

The phone buzzed, and it was an announcement about the first look of Kartik Aaryan's new film. The press note proclaimed 'first look of Aashiqui 3' before the message was promptly deleted by the sender (WhatsApp has made correcting errors easier). A new release followed shortly,y and it just mentioned Kartik's new film. There is no blaming the publicist here. Like everyone in the country, they were confused, too. As soon as the first look teaser of Kartik and Sreeleela's film was launched, headlines screaming Aashiqui 3 populated the internet. Had anyone bothered to read the fine print though, they would have realised that the film is yet untitled. (Also read: Kartik Aaryan romances Sreeleela in Anurag Basu's romantic musical, film to release on this date. Watch) Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela in a still from Anurag Basu's next untitled film.

Is the Kartik Aaryan-starrer Aashiqui 3?

But then, the Anurag Basu film has been billed as Aashiqui 3 for months, if not years. Bhushan Kumar, the head of T-Series, launched the film a couple of years ago. Triptii Dimri came on board before exiting last year. The new south sensation Sreeleela replaced her, yet all the buzz was about Aashiqui 3. The fact that Kartik's character was crooning Tu Hi Aashiqui Hai—the chartbuster from the OG Aaashiqui—in the teaser added to this notion.

But even as the teaser announced everything - from the cast to the producer, from the composer to the release date - there was no mention of the title. It seemed curious. Then, the official communication from T-Series put the debate to rest. "Watch the mesmerizing first look of the untitled film," read the note.

Then, whatever happened to Aashiqui 3?

Aashiqui 3 was initially supposed to be co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt. Mukesh Bhatt produced the first two Aashiqui instalments. In March 2024, Bhushan Kumar announced that he was producing the film alone. There were talks about the film being rechristened Tu Aashiqui Hai. However, reports claimed Kartik was keen on having it as part of the Aashiqui franchise. In September 2024, Mukesh Bhatt took to court over the title. The Delhi High Court ruled in his favour, prohibiting T-Series from using the title.

"There were discussions between the parties for a third instalment of the Aashiqui Franchise, which was also jointly announced to the public. Further, they highlight that the Defendant (T-Series) has already promoted a public narrative suggesting that their upcoming film is the third instalment of the Aashiqui Franchise. This perception is further reinforced by the Defendant’s (T-Series) application to register the title 'Tu Hi Aashiqui'. In these circumstances, the Plaintiff (Mukesh Bhatt) contends that confusion is inevitable and the Defendant (T-Series) should be restrained from using the term 'Aashiqui' in the title of its proposed film, as it risks misleading the public into believing that the new film is part of the Aashiqui Franchise, thereby violating the Plaintiff’s rights in the 'Aashiqui' brand," the high court order read according to an ABP report.

Will the film be called some variation of Aashiqui?

As things stand, the term Aashiqui cannot be used in the film's title as per the Delhi HC order. Interestingly enough, the makers are free to use the songs of the previous two franchises, as T-Series owns the rights to the music. Sources inform HT that the makers are still hoping for some compromise, hoping to convince the Bhatts to let them use Aashiqui in the title, leading to delays in an official title announcement.

The yet-untitled film will be released in theatres on Diwali 2025, which gives T-Series less than six months before they need to begin promotions and have a title for the film. Until then, we wait for Kartik's turn as aashiq.