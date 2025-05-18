Zee Cine Awards 2025 full list of winners: Kartik Aaryan wins Best Actor, Shraddha Kapoor is Best Actress

Zee Cine Awards 2025 full list of winners: The event held in Mumbai was attended by many celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rashmika Mandanna, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah, Nitanshi Goel, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Vivek Oberoi and Rasha Thadani, among many others. (Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor teases Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik over his ‘chudail’ comment; he apologises) Zee Cine Awards 2025 full list of winners: Kartik Aaryan and Shraddha Kapoor won awards.

Who won what

Actors Shraddha Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan won the best acting awards. Laapataa Ladies, Stree 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Amar Singh Chamkila won several awards. Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik, won the Best Film. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana.

Check out the full list here:

Best Cinematography – Laapataa Ladies

Best VFX – Munjyaa

Expert Costume Design – Darshan Jhalan – Laapataa Ladies

Best Production Design – Amar Singh Chamkila

Best Lyrics – Irshad Kamil for Mainu Vida Karo from Amar Singh Chamkila

Best Editing – Aarti Bajaj for Amar Singh Chamkila

Expert Background Score – Sandeep Shirodkar – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Expert Sound Design – Kingshuk Moran for Stree 2

Best Music – Sachin-Jigar for Stree 2

Best Film – Stree 2

Best Actress – Shraddha Kapoor for Stree 2

Best Actor – Kartik Aaryan for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

More about celebs performing at awards event

Many actors, including Kartik, Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna, performed at the event. While Kartik danced to his hit song from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Rashmika was seen doing the steps of Saami Saami, her hit song from Pushpa.

In a clip, Ananya was seen in a conversation with Kriti. She also hugged Kartik, as seen in a video. Vikrant and Aparshakti Khurana also entertained the audience. In a clip, they were joined on stage by Tamannaah. The trio danced together to her hit song Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2. In a photo, Kartik was seen smiling on stage as Ravi Kishan spoke.