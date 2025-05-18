Zee Cine Awards 2025 full list of winners: Kartik Aaryan wins Best Actor, Shraddha Kapoor is Best Actress
Zee Cine Awards 2025 full winners list: Shraddha Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan won the best acting awards while Laapataa Ladies won big too.
Zee Cine Awards 2025 full list of winners: The event held in Mumbai was attended by many celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rashmika Mandanna, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah, Nitanshi Goel, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Vivek Oberoi and Rasha Thadani, among many others. (Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor teases Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik over his ‘chudail’ comment; he apologises)
Who won what
Actors Shraddha Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan won the best acting awards. Laapataa Ladies, Stree 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Amar Singh Chamkila won several awards. Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik, won the Best Film. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana.
Check out the full list here:
Best Cinematography – Laapataa Ladies
Best VFX – Munjyaa
Expert Costume Design – Darshan Jhalan – Laapataa Ladies
Best Production Design – Amar Singh Chamkila
Best Lyrics – Irshad Kamil for Mainu Vida Karo from Amar Singh Chamkila
Best Editing – Aarti Bajaj for Amar Singh Chamkila
Expert Background Score – Sandeep Shirodkar – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Expert Sound Design – Kingshuk Moran for Stree 2
Best Music – Sachin-Jigar for Stree 2
Best Film – Stree 2
Best Actress – Shraddha Kapoor for Stree 2
Best Actor – Kartik Aaryan for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
More about celebs performing at awards event
Many actors, including Kartik, Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna, performed at the event. While Kartik danced to his hit song from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Rashmika was seen doing the steps of Saami Saami, her hit song from Pushpa.
In a clip, Ananya was seen in a conversation with Kriti. She also hugged Kartik, as seen in a video. Vikrant and Aparshakti Khurana also entertained the audience. In a clip, they were joined on stage by Tamannaah. The trio danced together to her hit song Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2. In a photo, Kartik was seen smiling on stage as Ravi Kishan spoke.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
