Shraddha Kapoor teases Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik over his ‘chudail’ comment; he apologises: ‘Darr lagraha hai’

Actor Shraddha Kapoor teased Stree 2 filmmaker Amar Kaushik a day after he faced backlash for comparing her laugh with a 'chudail (witch)'. Shraddha attended an event for Maddock Films and posed for pictures with Amar. (Also Read | Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik jokes Shraddha Kapoor's laugh is like a ‘chudail’, internet calls him ‘cringe’) Shraddha Kapoor and Amar Kaushik attended an event in Mumbai.

Shraddha Kapoor teases Amar Kaushik

Speaking to the paparazzi stationed at the event, "Yeh bohut joke maarahe hai na aajkal (He is cracking a lot of jokes these days, right)?" Following this, Amar held his ears, seemingly apologising for his comment.

Amar says he's scared of Shraddha's fans

She continued, "Thoda darate hai inko (Let's scare him a bit)." As Shraddha leaned in laughing, Amar gestured that he was scared. He said, "Mujhe darr lagraha hai. Sabse zyada aapke fans se mujhe darr laraha hai. Inke fans (I'm getting scared. I'm most scared of your fans. Your fans)!"

What Amar said about Shraddha recently

Recently, speaking with Komal Nahta on his podcast Game Changers Amar recalled how Shraddha's casting was done for the Stree franchise. Amar said, "Shraddha ki casting puri ki puri Dinesh Vijan ko jaati hai...Unki kuch hasi thi toh unhone bola, 'Amar, woh jab hasti hai na toh ekdum Stree ki tarah, ekdum chudail ki tarah hasti hai'. Sorry, Shraddha. Aisa kuch bola tha unhone, chudail bola tha kya bola tha, I’m not sure...(The credit for Shraddha's casting goes to Dinesh Vijan...She had a laugh, he said, 'Amar when she laugh. it's similar to Stree, just like a witch'. He said something, witch or something else)."

Shraddha's fans criticised Amar

A section of the people criticised him. "Hey @AmarKaushik, seems like you've forgotten who made #Stree2 a hit! When you need hype, you're all about @ShraddhaKapoor, but behind the scenes, you're mocking her? Not cool. Show some respect to the talent that brings you success," a fan said. "These misogynist men are never going to appreciate her work or her acting, but see, this is how they talk!!!!" read a comment. "The guy was trying too hard to be funny but ended up being cringe," tweeted another person.

About Shraddha, Stree 2

Shraddha was last seen in Stree 2 opposite RajKummar Rao. The film also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. Actors Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar also made special cameos in the film

Recently, the makers of the Stree franchise announced the release date for the third instalment of this horror-comedy film. Amar directed the film, which is slated for release on August 13, 2027.