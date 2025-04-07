Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik jokes Shraddha Kapoor's laugh is like a ‘chudail’, internet calls him ‘cringe’

What Amar Kaushik said about Shraddha Kapoor's laugh

Amar said, "Shraddha ki casting puri ki puri Dinesh Vijan ko jaati hai...Toh Shraddha ke saath kisi flight mein aa rahe the, flight mein unko mili thi. Unki kuch hasi thi toh unhone bola, 'Amar, woh jab hasti hai na toh ekdum Stree ki tarah, ekdum chudail ki tarah hasti hai' (The credit for Shraddha's casting goes to Dinesh Vijan...He was travelling with Shraddha on a flight; they met there. She had a laugh, he said, 'Amar when she laugh. it's similar to Stree, just like a witch')."

"Sorry, Shraddha. Aisa kuch bola tha unhone, chudail bola tha kya bola tha, I’m not sure...Jab main unko mila toh sabse pehle hasee maine puchi, haso. But woh use nahi kari obviously she wasn't a character jo hasegi (He said something, witch or something else, I'm not sure...When I met her I asked her to laugh. But she didn't use that laugh obviously because she wasn't a character)," he added.

Internet hasn't reacted well to Amar's remarks

A clip from the interview was shared on X (formerly Twitter). Reacting to it, a person said, "Hey @AmarKaushik, seems like you've forgotten who made #Stree2 a hit! When you need hype, you're all about @ShraddhaKapoor, but behind the scenes, you're mocking her? Not cool. Show some respect to the talent that brings you success." "These misogynist men are never going to appreciate her work or her acting, but see, this is how they talk!!!!" read a comment.

A fan of Shraddha said, "She always gets such disrespectful people whenever I see any interview about her or of hers. I feel those condescending things/actions of people, but I think maybe it's just my mind, but no, they are shameless craps, but her kindness no over kindness gives them the leverage to do so!!" "The guy was trying too hard to be funny but ended up being cringe," tweeted another person. "I watched, and others I know watched Stree 1 and Stree 2 only because of SHRADDHA KAPOOR," said another fan.

About Stree franchise

Stree released in theatres in 2018. Its sequel, Stree 2, was released on August 15 last year. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the horror comedy stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead. The film will also have a third instalment, and the makers have confirmed that the script for the same has been developed.