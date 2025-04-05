Amar Kaushik says he was ready for ‘gaaliyan’ while making Stree 2: ‘Film was made under a lot of pressure’

Bollywood filmmaker Amar Kaushik's horror-comedy Stree 2 created a stir at the box office upon its release. The film not only received unanimous praise from critics and audiences, but also turned out to be one of the highest-grossing films of 2024. Now, in an interview with Komal Nahta for his YouTube channel, Game Changers, Amar has opened up about his life after Stree 2. (Also Read: Amar Kaushik confronted Aparshakti Khurana for passing a controversial comment on Stree 2 credit war) Amar Kaushik says he was working on getting less 'gaaliyan' for Stree 2.

Amar Kaushik says he made Stree 2 under a lot of pressure

When asked if anything has changed since making Stree 2, Amar replied that there hasn't been any significant change and added, "Yeh hua ki, bhut pressure mein film banayi thi, bhut prepone hua tha and many things happened, toh ab thoda relaxed rahunga for 3-4 months. Secondly, logon ki expectations bhut badh gayi hai, agla kab banega, toh usse bach raha hun aur aapne sar par nahi le raha. Baaki kuch change nahi hua (What happened was, the film was made under a lot of pressure, it was preponed a lot, and many things happened — so now I’m going to take it easy for 3–4 months. Secondly, people’s expectations have increased a lot, asking when the next one will be made, so I’m trying to avoid that and not take that pressure upon myself. Other than that, nothing else has changed)."

Amar Kaushik reveals getting no sleep for 2-3 months

He further explained why Stree 2 was made under pressure and said, "Bhut pressure mein film banayi thi. Ek toh sequel ka tha, sequel ko hamesha gaaliyan padti hai. Maine aur mere writer, Niren Bhatt ne kaha bhai gaali khaane ke liye ready raho, ab kitni kum khaaoge uspe kaam karte hai. Jab VFX ki baari aayi, toh aapko khudh nahi karna hai bus instruction dena hai aur kaam karwaana hai, toh usmein time frame nahi samajh aata hai. Toh jab humein pata chala kaam bhut bacha hai and time kum hai, toh usmein Akhri 2-3 mahine ke neend gayab ho gayi thi. So after the film’s release I am getting good sleep (The film was made under a lot of pressure. Firstly, because it was a sequel — and sequels always get criticised. My writer, Niren Bhatt, and I told ourselves, ‘Be prepared to get bashed, now let’s just work on how to reduce the criticism as much as possible.’ When it came to VFX, you don’t have to do it yourself — just give instructions and get the work done — so it’s hard to understand the time frame. When we realised there was still a lot of work left and very little time, we lost sleep for the last 2–3 months)."

About Stree 2

The horror-comedy film is part of Maddock’s horror universe and a sequel to the 2018 hit film, Stree. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. The film also featured cameo appearances by Akshay Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia, which stole the limelight. The film earned ₹597.99 crore in India and ₹857.15 crore worldwide.