Deepshikha Nagpal remembers how humble Shah Rukh Khan was during Koyla shoot: ‘He'd sleep amid machinery, lights’

Actor Deepshikha Nagpal recollected in a recent interview how stars like Shah Rukh Khan were humble at the beginning of their careers, as compared to the actors today. Talking to Bollywood Bubble, she recalled shooting for Koyla (1997) with Shah Rukh and how he would adjust on set in an age of no vanity van. (Also Read: Deepshikha Nagpal says doing B-grade films damaged her career, people in Bollywood judged her: 'The damage is done')

Deepshikha Nagpal on Shah Rukh Khan

Deepshikha was asked if she had seen a change in the way stars behave now versus how they behaved in the 90s, and she brought up Shah Rukh as an example. She said, “Acting was not a profession before now; it was not a respected job. Now, everybody wants to become an actor; they want vanity vans and staff. I have seen Shah Rukh Khan working in Koyla. There were no vanity vans back then. He would just sleep there in the midst of coal mine machinery and flashing lights. The focus was on work. That we need to finish this scene by this date.”

She also recalled a time when Salman did not have a large entourage, stating that he or Shah Rukh can make demands for one today due to their stature. “I’ve even seen how Salman once shot for films. Big stars would get a big makeup room. He would walk alone from the set to his makeup room without a bodyguard or security. They were so humble, we used to have lunch together. After working for 30 years, they demand today because they have such a fan following,” said Deepshikha.

Recent work

Deepshikha was known for playing key roles in films like Koyla, Baadshah, Dillagi, Rishtey and Partner. She also acted in TV shows like Shaktimaan, Ramayan, Son Pari, and Kittie Party. Deepshikha was also a contestant on Bigg Boss season 8. She was last seen in the 2019 film One Day: Justice Delivered. She most recently played key roles in TV shows like Megha Barsange and Ishq Jabariya.

Shah Rukh will soon star in Siddharth Anand’s King with Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. Salman is yet to announce his upcoming project after Sikandar, which was released this year.