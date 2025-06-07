Deepshikha Nagpal says doing B-grade films damaged her career, people in Bollywood judged her: 'The damage is done'

Actor Deepshikha Nagpal, known for her roles in Bollywood hits like Koyla, Baadshah, Dillagi, and Partner, recently opened up about her transition to television. In an interview with Instant Bollywood, she revealed that a few wrong film choices led to her being categorised in the industry, prompting her decision to explore opportunities on the small screen. (Also Read: Here’s what Deepshikha is saying about her domestic abuse FIR against ex) Deepshika Nagpal talks about how television helped her establish herself.

When asked about a role she regretted doing, Deepshikha said she has immense love for all the roles and characters she has portrayed, as she is deeply passionate about her work. Although acting was never part of her initial plan, and she entered the industry by chance, she gave it her all once she became an actor. Reflecting on her career, she admitted to having made a few wrong choices when it came to selecting films, but maintained that she never disliked any of the roles she played.

Deepshika Nagpal on doing B-grade films

She recalled, "During that time, it used to be like if it's a new production, then it's a B-grade film, like Yash Raj and Subhash Ghai films were like A-list films. So it was difficult to understand how to choose. There was no godfather, and now I feel a godfather is very important to guide you. I made a lot of wrong film choices at that time. My grandfather used to say that no work is small or big, work is work. I think I took that too seriously, and I kept doing whatever work came my way. I did a lot of stupid films which never released."

Deepshika on transition to television

She talked about her transition to television and said, "Some of the releases had a very bad impact on my career. I had signed a lot of big films, but after my poster in the Trade Guide, people used to judge that it's a B-grade movie she is doing, and they didn't cast me. Then I got to know that the damage is done. I said, ‘Can we just forget about it?’ They said, ‘No, it will impact our film. ’ Then I started doing television shows. I was doing wrong films, people were not trusting me and categorising me that I cannot be an A-lister. So then I got frustrated. It was new then—Doordarshan, Zee TV—and roles were coming to me easily. Even after doing films, I was one of the few who took TV, and it helped me establish myself again."

In the television industry, Deepshikha made her mark with negative roles in shows like Son Pari, Ramayan, Karishma – The Miracles of Destiny, Baalveer, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Santoshi Maa, and more. She also participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss 8 and Nach Baliye.