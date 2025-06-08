Sonali Bendre recalls Salman Khan making 2 trips to New York during her cancer treatment: ‘It showed how caring he is'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s co-stars have often spoken about his humble nature. In a recent interview with ANI, Sonali Bendre, who worked with him in Hum Saath Saath Hain, recalled that while she didn’t share a strong bond with him during the film, she later came to appreciate his caring nature when he kept checking in on her during her cancer treatment in New York. (Also Read: Salman Khan confirms film with Atlee is delayed, announces new actioner with Sanjay Dutt: Its action is on another level) Sonali Bendre talked about her bond with Salman Khan.

Sonali Bendre on bond with Salman Khan during Hum Saath Saath Hain

Sonali revealed that she and Salman were not the best of friends while working on Hum Saath Saath Hain, adding that his mischievous side often got under her skin. She recalled how Salman would make faces at her from behind the camera, which offended her at the time.

Sonali Bendre on Salman Khan's caring nature

However, her perspective towards the superstar changed when she witnessed his concern during her illness. She shared, “Salman is like a child, and everything about him is to the extreme — even his care and concern. The same person who was making faces behind the camera is the one who made two trips to New York to see if I was okay during my illness. He called up my husband, Goldie [Behl], and asked, ‘Are you sure you’ve got the right doctors? You should speak to these doctors too,’ and even shared contacts.”

She added, “He was just so invested and wanted to ensure everything was being done correctly. He wanted to make sure we had ticked every box. It was as if he had taken on the role of an elder from the fraternity, making sure everything was in place. Once he was convinced that we had chosen the best option available at the time, he was calm. But in doing so, he showed how sensitive and caring he truly is. I’ve had my issues with him, but I’ve grown to appreciate that side of him.”

Salman and Sonali’s chemistry in Hum Saath Saath Hain had impressed fans. While they haven’t shared the screen together in many films, the two seem to share a sweet bond off-screen. Meanwhile, Salman will next be seen in an action film alongside Sanjay Dutt and also has a cameo in the Saudi film 7 Dogs. Sonali, on the other hand, is yet to announce her upcoming projects.