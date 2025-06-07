Search Search
Saturday, Jun 07, 2025
Salman Khan wishes fans Eid Mubarak; they can't get enough of his clean-shaven look: ‘Kya khoob lagte ho’

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Jun 07, 2025 08:09 PM IST

Salman Khan took to social media on Saturday to wish his fans Eid al-Adha. Here's how his fans reacted to his look. 

Actor Salman Khan wished fans on Eid al-Adha with a sweet selfie and hearty wishes. The actor, born into a multi-religious family, is always counted on to spread good cheer during festivals. However, what took the cake this time around was his clean-shaven look. (Also Read: Fans think Salman Khan's 1 second glimpse in Saudi film teaser is better than his entire Singham Again cameo)

Salman Khan had a special wish for fans on Eid al-Adha.
Salman Khan’s Eid wishes

Salman took to Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) to post a picture of himself dressed in a t-shirt and staring at the camera. In the picture, Salman can be seen with a freshly shaven look and a smile on his face. Posting the picture, he wrote, “Eid Mubarak.” The picture was seemingly taken at home, with greenery and a wooden fence making up his backdrop.

While fans flooded his comments section with Eid greetings, they also seemed taken by his freshly shaven look. One fan wrote, “Love u bhai.” Another wrote, “@grok why is bhai so handsome?” A fan commented, “Love you bhai, killer look.” One fan called him a GOAT, while another commented the lyrics to a popular song, “Kya khoob lagte ho bade sunder dikhte ho.” Numerous fans also commented on both platforms with heart and heart-eye emojis.

Recent work

Salman was last seen in AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar with Rashmika Mandanna as his co-star. He has yet to announce his next project but will soon star in a Saudi action-comedy directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. The film, 7 Dogs, will also star Sanjay Dutt in a key role. The teaser of the film recently created considerable buzz when it was released.

The actor has also been in the news recently when a fan trespassed at his residence, Galaxy Apartments, in May. According to PTI, the Mumbai police plan to regulate visitors to the building now. Salman has received threats from Lawrence Bishnoi in the past and has Y-Security cover.

Follow Us On