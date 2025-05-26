Sikandar on OTT: Salman Khan film gets panned again, internet says ‘learn something from Shah Rukh Khan’s action films’

After facing backlash at the time of its release, Salman Khan's film Sikandar has found its way back into the spotlight with its recent Netflix premiere. However, the narrative surrounding the film remains largely unchanged, with viewers continuing to mock it for its lacklustre storytelling and subpar acting skills. Also read: 'Bhai did more acting here than actual film': Salman Khan packs a punch in Sikandar Netflix release announcement Salman Khan’s Sikandar released in theatres on Eid 2025.

Sikandar's Netflix release reignites criticism

Salman’s film was released on Netflix on Sunday (May 25). People took to social media to express their disappointment with the film, with many questioning the point of its creation and some viewers expressing frustration over Salman's decision to be a part of it.

“You have lot of guts that you even try to watch that movie,” one wrote, with another sharing, “I felt like It wasnt so bad... It was boring but wasnt unwatchable”.

“Couldn't watch even 10 minutes of #Sikandar on #Netflix. #SalmanKhan should avoid picking such disastrous movies or consider seriously retiring from acting,” one social media user shared.

One comment read, “Just saw Sikandar on netflix as I missed it when initially released in cinemas The story and your acting was amazing but the direction was weak Pls don’t do movies with south indian directors because we don’t catch their style and they don’t catch our emotions”.

“High budget movies, high expectations - Foolish Work,” one wrote, adding, “Learn from #SRK and his recent action movies. There is a great improvement in his work”.

“Sikandar s**ked on the big screen and it s**ks on Netflix as well," mentioned one, with another noting, “I'm glad I didn't waste my money on this shitty movie on Eid and went to watch #Empuran instead. A man killing thousands of people only to get rid of the guilt of not giving time to his wife when she was alive!!! The most dumb idea”.

One social media user called it a “horror comedy film”, adding, “Watching it was like watching a badly dubbed south flop film/ You can't make anyone from the south believe that #Sikandar was directed by #ARMurugadoss”.

Some came to support Salman as well. One fan shared, “#Sikandar is way better than #Gamechanger or #Indian2 don't think it deserved all the trolling and hate it got. As always, far-fetched and no logic, and too many convenient twists, but still watchable is what I feel". One posted, “#Sikandar a movie to watch n than question yourself for what why who ? The only answer u will get #SalmanKhan”.

About the film

Sikandar tells the story of a man called Sanjay Rajkot, who takes on a corrupt politician, upending his life. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the action drama also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, and Sathyaraj in key roles.

With the film, Salman returned to the big screen for the first time since 2023 but failed to make a mark at the box office. Sikandar is Salman's first Eid release in two years. Sikandar was released in theatres on March 30.

Despite receiving criticism for its direction and performances, the film managed to cross ₹100 crore at the box office and ultimately grossed over ₹200 crore worldwide. However, considering Salman Khan's standards, the film was deemed an underperformer at the box office.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Salman still owns action scenes like a boss. You know he means business when he merely stands in a battlefield. Yet, Murugadoss’ direction is so below average, that it makes Salman appear even weaker an actor than he really is. And then there is Rashmika, whose dialogue delivery problems persist. She’s unconvincing, and virtually no scene allows her to redeem herself. Her character's sole moment of self-awareness comes with the line addressing the age disparity between her and Salman: “Hamari umar mein fark zaroor hai, par soch mein nahi (There is a difference in our age but not in thoughts).” And please, let's not even get started on the butchered version of Lata Mangeshkar's Lag Jaa Gale, lip-synced as horribly by Rashmika’s character as it has been sung by Iulia Vantur.”