Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj vanishes after 48 hours: What happened?

For years, Honey Trehan’s film on human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra existed more as a censorship controversy than a movie. Announced as Ghallughara, later retitled Punjab ’95 and finally released as Satluj, the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer spent nearly four years battling certification hurdles before quietly premiering on ZEE5 on July 3. Diljit Dosanjh in a still from the film Satluj.

There were no promotions, interviews or marketing campaigns. Then, just 48 hours later, the film disappeared.

On July 5, ZEE5 announced that Satluj would be unavailable in India “until further notice”, citing unspecified “developments”. The platform has not elaborated further, and neither the CBFC nor the film’s producers have publicly explained the move. HT reached out to all stakeholders but had not received a response at the time of going to press.

Also Read | 'Same fate as Jaswant Singh Khalra saab': Diljit Dosanjh predicted Satluj being taken down from Zee5, reacts to 'ban'

Only one man is talking — Diljit The most detailed response has come from Diljit, who suggested the team always feared such an outcome. During an Instagram Live session, the actor said the makers deliberately avoided announcing or promoting the release because they worried the film might never reach audiences otherwise. In fact, during a fan interaction a day before the takedown, he had predicted it could happen: “Today is Saturday. I feel it could be taken down by Monday. But no worry, you download it and watch.”

After the removal, Diljit remained defiant. “You can trouble me as much as you want. I am with Punjab till the day I die,” he said, adding that he was satisfied the film had reached viewers and urging those who downloaded it to share it further. Beyond Diljit, most stakeholders have remained silent. Producer Ronnie Screwvala has not commented, while director Honey Trehan only reposted ZEE5’s statement with the message, “Tera bhana meetha lage” (God’s will seems sweet).