'Bhai did more acting here than actual film': Salman Khan packs a punch in Sikandar Netflix release announcement

Salman Khan is all set to bring Sikandar to Netflix. The actor and the streamer launched a promotional video to tease the release of the movie on OTT. What's surprising though, is that fans think he has performed better in this than the actual movie. Salman Khan brings his action avatar to Netflix with a new video.

'Sikandar' Salman Khan is now on Netflix

The video shows Salman in a lift with an assistant director from Netflix when a few goons come barging in. Salman takes charge and lets the goons know why he is the last person they should mess with. The video ends with Salman letting fans know when and where to watch his movie on Netflix.

Fans love the Sikandar Netflix video

His fans were rather impressed by the action-packed adventure. “Salman’s energy here gives old Salman vibes. Good to see him back,” wrote a fan. Another said, “This announcement is better than whole movie.” This was also said about Salman's performance.

“Did more acting in this ad for netflix than the whole film. Just Salman things,” wrote a person on Reddit. Another wrote on YouTube, “Salman's acting in This announcement better than whole film..” “That is solely because… Bhai aur Bhai ka kaam karne ka andaaz, dil mein aata hai, samajh mein nahi (Bhai and his style can only be understood by the heart, not by logic).”

The movie is out now on Netflix. The streamer wrote on YouTube. “Aap Sikandar ko dhundh rahe hain, aur Sikandar aapke ghar mein intezaar kar raha hai. Watch Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, out now on Netflix!”

HT review of Sikandar read, “Salman’s dialogues in many of his previous films, apart from his hooksteps, are iconic. Here, in Sikandar, neither of them stands out. The music is weak, and none of the songs leave a mark. Santhosh Narayanan’s background score works in a couple of places, all of them action sequences.”