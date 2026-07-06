Neymar announces retirement, Ronaldo confirms last WC, Djokovic passes Federer record in sports weekend roundup

From Neymar's tearful international farewell and Cristiano Ronaldo's final World Cup declaration to Novak Djokovic rewriting history and Naomi Osaka stunning the top seed, the sporting weekend had a bit of everything. Take a look at the match updates: Sports Roundup: Neymar announces retirement, Ronaldo confirms last WC, Djokovic passes Federer record

Norway stunned five-time world champions Brazil with a historic 2-1 upset in the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, prompting a tearful international retirement from Brazilian icon Neymar. Played at MetLife Stadium—the exact venue where Neymar made his senior debut 16 years prior—the match saw Norway package an organized defence with an Erling Haaland late brace to shatter Brazil’s campaign.

Although Neymar converted a penalty deep into stoppage time to extend his record as Brazil’s all-time top scorer with 80 goals, it served only as a consolation. Collapsing to the pitch in tears at the final whistle, the 34-year-old forward confirmed the definitive end of his international career in his post-match comments, stating, “I tried, I tried. Now it’s over. I started here, I closed it here.”

Cristiano Ronaldo retires On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo has formally confirmed that the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the final major international tournament of his career, though he fiercely pushed back against broader retirement speculation. Speaking at a press conference in Arlington, Texas, ahead of Portugal’s knockout match against Spain, the 41-year-old captain stated he would leave the global stage “with a clear conscience” because he has given everything to the sport. While his sister, Kátia Aveiro, sparked heavy rumors by hinting to reporters that his complete farewell to football is coming “soon,” Ronaldo himself remains firm on controlling his timeline. He emphasized that he continues to play out of pure passion, shutting down critics by making it clear that he will finish when he decides, leaving the door open to continuing his club career before officially hanging up his boots.

Wimbledon update: The grass courts of SW19 delivered historic drama on middle Sunday as Novak Djokovic broke the all-time men’s singles match-wins record and Naomi Osaka pulled off a monumental upset to secure her first-ever quarter-final berth at the tournament. Overcoming early-match eye discomfort and bouts of visible frustration, the 39-year-old Djokovic battled past Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 7-6(6), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 on Centre Court. The victory marked Djokovic’s 106th Wimbledon singles match win, surpassing Roger Federer’s previous record and sending the Serbian legend into his 17th overall quarter-final at the All England Club.

Shortly after, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka stunned World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka with a dominant 6-2, 7-6(2) performance, dropping only five points on her first serve throughout the contest. Osaka’s sensational victory snapped Sabalenka’s streak of 14 consecutive major quarter-final appearances and set up a highly anticipated next-round clash against Czech tenth seed Karolina Muchova.