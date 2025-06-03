Salman Khan makes it difficult to like him: Sonali Bendre shares how he made her angry during Hum Saath Saath Hain shoot

Actor Sonali Bendre opened up about her experience working with Salman Khan in their 1999 film Hum Saath Saath Hain. Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Sonali shared that Salman would make faces at her while shooting, making her angry. She added that Salman "makes it very difficult to like him". (Also Read | Sonali Bendre recalls earlier linkups and gossips ‘would be out there’ only to promote a film) Sonali Bendre and Salman Khan in a still from Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Sonali Bendre shares how Salman Khan would make her angry during film's shoot

After working with Salman Khan for a while, Sonali revealed that she came to know his real nature, "a softy inside". Sonali said, “We were fighting all the time. I promise you, I mean, you know I should ask Salman about it then. Because whenever I was giving close-ups, Salman would be making faces at me. And I would get so pissed off that I would say, ‘What the hell?’ But you know, yeah."

Sonali calls Salman ‘a softy’

Sonali said that Salman keeps a tough exterior but is actually a "nice guy". She added, "Through the making of this film, I got to know Salman. And you know, Salman makes it very difficult to like him. Because you grow to see that he hides what he is, a softy inside. Actually, he puts on a really rough exterior, but he’s a softy. But you know what it took me time because I was like, what the hell, but it took me a while actually to figure out that he’s a nice guy.”

About Hum Saath-Saath Hain

Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999) is a family drama film written and directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The film also stars Mohnish Behl, Tabu, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neelam, Mahesh Thakur, Reema Lagoo and Alok Nath. Hum Saath Saath Hain became the highest-grossing film of the year and one of biggest blockbusters.

About Sonali's projects

Sonali made her acting debut with Aag in 1994. She also featured in Diljale (1996), Major Saab (1998), Sarfarosh (1999), and Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai (2000), among others. She has starred in the series Ajeeb Daastaan Hai Ye (2014) and The Broken News (2022).

She will be seen with Ali Fazal in their upcoming web series, directed by Paatal Lok director Prosit Roy. The show is reportedly based on the Ranga-Billa murder case, which is one of the most shocking and high-profile crimes in Delhi's history. The upcoming series aims to capture the details of the crime and its impact on the people of Delhi at the time.