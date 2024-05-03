Sonali Bendre recalls earlier linkups and gossips ‘would be out there’ only to promote a film: ‘Actors had no choice’

Actor Sonali Bendre has spoken about rumours, including affairs, that were earlier falsely linked with her. Speaking with News18, Sonali shared that nowadays, actors are asked if they would want ‘link-up rumours with their co-stars to be floated around’. She added that in the initial days of her career, the ‘gossip would just be out there to promote the film, and the actors had no choice’. (Also Read | Sonali Bendre says she never felt ‘on top of my game’ as an actor) Sonali Bendre made her acting debut with Aag in 1994.

Sonali Bendre recalls gossips, linkups about her

Sonali said, “Gossips and newsmakers jumping to conclusions – be it about who you’re seeing or the affairs you’re having or even the fights you’re having with your co-stars – come under the gamut of ‘where did that come from?’ And most of the time, such things that were written about me weren’t true at all. These days, actors are at least asked if they would want link-up rumours with their co-stars to be floated around."

She added, "During my time, we weren’t even asked, and those gossips would just be out there to promote the film, and the actors had no choice. There was a motive to link the lead pair up just to be in news. Itne shiddat ke saath yeh karte the ki (They used to do it so diligently) I think they (such gimmicks) may have worked. But I found these things to be really strange.”

Sonali talks about perception about an actor

Sonali also talked about "building a perception" about an actor. She said that in the current time, "rags to riches story for an actor is working". Comparing this to the early days of her career, she said that she was told not to give out the fact that "I came from a middle-class family”. Sonali shared they were supposed to say that they come from a rich background. The actor recalled that she wasn't comfortable lying, "but I know that a lot of colleagues did do that".

About Sonali's projects

Sonali made her acting debut with Aag in 1994. She also featured in Diljale (1996), Major Saab (1998), Sarfarosh (1999), Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), and Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai (2000), among others. She has starred in the series Ajeeb Daastaan Hai Ye (2014) and The Broken News (2022). The second chapter of the newsroom drama, The Broken News, will premiere on May 3.