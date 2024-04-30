Sonali Bendre says she never felt ‘on top of my game’ as an actor: ‘I was just fumbling and learning on the job’

Sonali Bendre opened up about her journey as an actor in the industry and how she never really felt ‘on the top of her game’. The actor was speaking to Puja Talwar in a new interview ahead of the release of the second season of Broken News, where she shared how she was ‘nervous’ because she was constantly learning on the job. (Also read: Sonali Bendre reveals her first reaction to cancer diagnosis: ‘Why me?’) Sonali Bendre will be seen next in the second season of Broken News

What Sonali said

In the interview, when Sonali was asked what she thinks about her journey, she said: “I didn't really think of it like that, because I never thought I was on top of my game, clearly didn't feel that that's still to happen. Yeah, I genuinely feel that it never felt like I was on top of my game. When I got into the industry, I was not trained as an actor. I was not trained as a dancer. I was just fumbling and learning on the job. That kept me nervous and I never really enjoyed the journey. When you're on top of the game, and you're enjoying the journey. You're enjoying what you're doing on a day-to-day basis. I was too scared.”

‘I wanted more than just those songs’

She further continued, “I knew that I had to catch up on a lot, you know. By the time I started getting on top of my game, it was time, you know, the roles were not coming. The kind of roles that you would want were not there. I wanted more than just those songs and so it was nice. I had a child by then it was nice to take that breather and say okay, let me reassess this whole situation.”

Sonali is known for her roles in films such as Diljale (1996), Duplicate (1997), Major Saab (1998), and Dhai Akshar Prem Ke (2000). She was diagnosed with stage four, metastatic cancer in 2018. After undergoing treatment in a New York City hospital, she became cancer-free in 2021. She will be seen next in The Broken News 2, co-starring Shriya Pilgaonkar and Jaideep Ahlawat in crucial roles. The series starts streaming on ZEE5 on May 3.