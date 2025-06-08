Shah Rukh Khan showers love on his daughter Suhana Khan's new pics, she reacts. Check out her post

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has showered love on his daughter Suhana Khan's latest pictures for an ad. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Adidas India and Suhana Khan shared a couple of pictures as a collaborative post. The post featured Suhana flaunting flexible moves in athleisure wear. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan: Who is playing what in King) Shah Rukh Khan's next film, King, will see him with daughter Suhana Khan.(PTI)

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to daughter Suhana Khan's new pics

Reacting to Suhana's photos, Shah Rukh commented, "Looking so good!!" Responding to her father's comment, Suhana said, "Love youu (red heart emoji)." Mihir Ahuja posted a red heart emoji. A fan wrote, "So beautiful." A person said, "@suhanakhan2 CRUSHING IT." An Instagram user said, "She is the perfect choice for this." A comment read, "Wow, looking so sporty."

About Suhana

Suhana made her acting debut with Netflix's film The Archies in December 2023. It was directed by Zoya Akhtar. It also starred Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.

Suhana and Shah Rukh's upcoming film together

Suhana will next be seen in King with Shah Rukh. King was supposed to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh earlier. However, Siddharth Anand later took over as the director. So far, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma are reportedly part of the film.

What Shah Rukh asked audience about his daughter, son recently

Earlier this year, Shah Rukh attended the Next On Netflix event to unveil his son Aryan Khan's debut directorial project, The BA**DS of Bollywood. During the event, the actor requested his fans and the audience present there to shower Aryan and Suhana with 50 per cent of the love that they have given him.

Shah Rukh said, “Guzaarish aur bahut dil se main chaahunga ki mere bete jo apna pehla kadam rakh rahe hai direction mein, mere beti jo actress ban rahi hai, un sabko bhi 50 percent pyaar bhi agar ye duniya dede jitna mujhe diya hai toh bahut zyada hoga (I request from my heart that my son, who is taking his first step into direction, and my daughter, who is becoming an actress, if they receive even 50 percent of the love the world has given me, it would be enough)."