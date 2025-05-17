Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan: Who is playing what in King

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the big screen in 2026 with his new film King. Several reports and rumours have emerged about the cast of the film. So far, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma and Suhana Khan are reportedly part of the film. We share with you a detailed report of which character will play what part in the film. It is based on the reports that have emerged so far. (Also Read | Fans think Siddharth Anand's cryptic post is about Deepika Padukone in Shah Rukh Khan's King) Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Deepika Padukone-starrer will be helmed by Siddharth Anand.

A quick glimpse at King's cast

As per multiple reports--Shah Rukh will essay the lead role while Rani Mukerji will be seen opposite him. Suhana will play the role of Shah Rukh's protege. Abhishek and Anil will be seen as antagonists in the film. Abhay Verma will be seen playing Suhana's boyfriend. Here's a detailed list on which actor will essay which role.

Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan

The actor will play the role of an assassin in King. He will fight Abhishek Bachchan's character along with Suhana's character, who reportedly plays his protege in King. This is the first time Shah Rukh and his daughter Suhana Khan will star together in a film.

Rani Mukerji

As per a Pinkvilla report, Rani will be seen in a cameo role for which she has done a shooting of five days. "Rani Mukerji has been cast to play the part of Suhana Khan’s mother, and it’s a role which acts as a catalyst for the entire action-thriller in the film. It was a no-brainer for Rani to say yes to Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand’s offer for King. She heard the part, and instantly agreed to on board the film. Rani’s track is the heart of King, leading to the emotional depth,” a source told Pinkvilla. Rani and Shah Rukh have worked together in three films--Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna.

Deepika Padukone

A few reports claimed that Deepika will be seen playing the role of Suhana's mother, while some of them didn't mention what character she will essay in King. As per a Pinkvilla report, Deepika will have a "full-length role, and a lot more than just a cameo" in King. Deepika and Shah Rukh have worked together in five films--Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan, and Jawan.

Anil Kapoor

As per a Pinkvilla report, Anil Kapoor will be seen as Shah Rukh's handler in King. Shah Rukh, Anil and Jackie worked together in Trimurti (1995).

Arshad Warsi

As per a Mid-Day report, Arshad joined the team of King recently. Though details about his character are not known yet, as per the report, his "role is small, but pivotal". "Arshad could not refuse when Shah Rukh approached him. When he personally calls someone, nobody says no. Arshad is doing the film only because he loves Shah Rukh. His role is a sweet, quirky, funny and cute one with slight grey shades; and only Arshad can play it to perfection,” a source told Mid-Day.

Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat

As per a Bollywood Bubble report, Jackie Shroff and Jaideep Ahlawat will play the antagonists in the film. Quoting a source, it reported, “Shah Rukh Khan himself reached out to Ahlawat, personally called him to come on board. He will be seen portraying a powerful antagonist in the film, sharing the villainous space with veteran actor Jackie Shroff.”

Abhay Verma

Last year, when asked about rumours of being a part of King, Abhay told Pop Diaries, "I hope... It's not rumours, I won't be able to tell you all. I wish I could tell the world that. But yeah, to be honest, I don't have much to say right now."

About King

Siddharth Anand will helm King. The movie reportedly went on floors in March 2025 and will release globally in the later half of 2026. The film is written by Sujoy Ghosh with Siddharth Anand, Suresh Nair and Sagar Pandya. Abbas Tyrewala is King's dialogue writer. King is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment with Marflix.