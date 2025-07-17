'Screaming, crying, throwing up': Fans are having a change of heart over the Stranger Things season 5 teaser

The Duffer brothers have managed to summon us right back! Stranger Things season 5 teaser is now out: Series to drop in November(Photos: X)

Earlier last month, Netflix had dropped a pretty hooking Stranger Things date announcement video teasing audiences with a despair and adrenaline pumped whiff of the doomed Hawkins. And it was a pretty killer edit at that too. The reactions however, were as underwhelming as could be.

And this had nothing to do with the vibe, presumed plot or production value of the fifth and final season of the sci-fi chartbuster. It did however, have everything to do with the split milk bit of their planning — the years and years worth of wait between seasons. Starting 2016, while season 1 and season 2 came in quick succession, season 3 came 2 years later and season 4, took it a bit too far with a 3-year long wait and a broken up premiere. Right in line with this frustrating pattern, season 4 is set to roll in across November, Christmas Day and New Year's eve this year. The date announcement video then, just got a bunch of yawns, eye rolls and snarky comments expressing this frustration.

And while people were willing to throw the same kind of shade to the season 5 teaser which dropped yesterday, it seems quite...impossible. Imagine an under-three-minute cut, SO bomb, that you forget you've been waiting on it, miffed mind you, for almost 4 years. Yes, that is how good it is. Just check it out for yourself.

Oh what a good hit of nostalgia can do. Almost a decade in the making, everyone has grown up significantly between season 1 and the present. And the choked up comments, pulling a complete U-turn from the date announcement video energy, reflect that: "How can I keep living my day naturally after this trailer??", "SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UP", "I HAVE SO MANY EMOTIONS THAT I JUST STARTED CRYING", "End of an era from absolute Peak Netflix! Lets enjoy the last ride and be thankful it happened", and "That hug felt like a goodbye. My heart isn’t ready. 💔" read a few comments. But one thing's for sure — fans will not be tolerating any hands being laid on Joe Keery's Steve Harrington, easily the most loved character from the lineup.

While we still do wish the planning around getting the final season to us would've been significantly more airtight, this one, dare we say...feels like it's going to be worth the wait (!).

We mean, this IS the vibe.

Time to run ourselves through the first 4 season in prep then, isn't it?