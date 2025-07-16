Stranger Things Season 5 teaser hints at major evolution in Eleven’s abilities

The Stranger Things season 5 teaser is here. It has been a long three years since fans last caught up with the Hawkins crew. Now, at last, the first teaser for the final season of the Netflix hit is out. The streaming giant just dropped the footage, and while plenty is going on - flashes of chaos, characters in crisis, big effects - one moment in particular has everyone talking. It is quick, but hard to miss: Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) launches herself into the air with what looks like more than just a jump. Stranger Things Season 5: Millie Bobby Brown returns as Eleven in the final season.(Screengrab (YouTube))

Watch it here:

For years, Eleven has shown powers like telekinesis, remote viewing and bursts of raw energy. We have seen her flip vans, throw people across rooms and tap into memories across dimensions. But flying? Or even jumping that high? That is new. The brief shot in the Stranger Things teaser hints at something far more powerful than anything we have seen her do before.

Eleven’s new power revealed: A leap toward flight?

In one standout moment in the trailer, Eleven appears to launch herself high into the air, above the battlefield. It’s not a subtle hover or mid-air suspension. It looks like a full vertical blast, suggesting either a form of levitation or a new ability altogether. For a character whose powers have long been tied to emotional outbursts and physical strain, this controlled upward surge feels like a major shift.

Whether it is flight or just extreme jumping is not confirmed, but fans are already treating it as the clearest sign yet that her powers have evolved dramatically.

About Stranger Things Season 5

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the final season of Stranger Things will be split into three volumes, all timed around major holidays. Volume 1 arrives November 26, featuring four episodes. Volume 2 drops on Christmas Day with three more episodes. The finale lands on New Year’s Eve, closing out the series with one last chapter. Each part will premiere at 5 pm PT.

The official synopsis reveals that Hawkins has been placed under military quarantine as the search for Vecna intensifies. The town is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and Eleven is once again on the run, this time being hunted by the government.

FAQs

Is Eleven getting new powers in Stranger Things season 5?

The season 5 teaser shows her leaping to extreme heights, which suggests a new ability not seen before in the series.

When is Stranger Things season 5 coming out?

The final season will be released in three parts: November 26, December 25, and December 31, 2025.

Is Stranger Things season 5 the final season?

Yes, Netflix has confirmed that season 5 will conclude the Stranger Things series.

Who returns in Stranger Things season 5?

All core characters are back, including Eleven, Will, Mike, Dustin, Lucas, and Max. Sadie Sink returns as Max despite her injuries in season 4.