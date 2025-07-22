Lilo & Stitch releases for streaming: Here's where and how to watch?

After a strong run in theaters, Lilo & Stitch is now available to stream at home. The live action film, which became one of 2025’s biggest box office successes, has landed on major digital platforms ahead of its eventual Disney+ release. According to Forbes, the remake, based on Disney’s 2002 animated favorite, tells the story of a young Hawaiian girl, Lilo and her unusual new pet, Stitch, who turns out to be a runaway alien weapon. A still from Lilo & Stitch

What starts as a sweet story about family and belonging quickly shifts as Stitch’s creators come looking for him. The film captures the original’s heart, while bringing its action and emotional depth to a new level.

Where to stream Lilo & Stitch?

As of this week, you can watch Lilo & Stitch on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Fandango At Home. The movie is priced at $29.99 to buy or $24.99 to rent. If you rent it, you will have 30 days to hit play and 48 hours to finish once you start.

Disney hasn’t announced the exact Disney+ release date yet, but it’s expected to stream there later this year.

Also Read: Lilo & Stitch movie review: Another live-action remake that is a heartless cash grab masquerading as nostalgia

Box office numbers

The movie opened strong over Memorial Day weekend with $183 million in ticket sales, the biggest debut of the year so far. Less than two months later, it became the first 2025 release to cross the $1 billion global mark. Only A Minecraft Movie has earned more in the U.S. this year.

With a sequel already in development, Disney is clearly betting big on the franchise's future.

Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Release info

For collectors, physical copies of Lilo & Stitch will hit shelves on August 26. You can already pre-order them through sites like Amazon. The home release will include several extras, including bloopers, deleted scenes, and behind-the-scenes content.

Bonus Features Include:

Deleted scenes: “Nani Cleans Up,” “My Name is Nani”

“Ohana Means Family” featurette: A behind-the-scenes look at bringing the remake to life

“Drawn to Life”: A side-by-side comparison of animated and live-action scenes

Bloopers reel

Commentary segments from Stitch himself on his favorite moments

When will Lilo & Stitch show up on Disney+?

Disney hasn’t announced a date yet, but if they follow what they’ve done before, it’ll probably be on Disney+ in a few months, maybe late August or sometime in September. That’s usually how it goes. Moana took a little over three months to stream after theaters, and Mufasa was about the same. So, unless they shake things up, it will likely follow that same kind of timeline. We will just have to wait and see when they make it official.

FAQs:

1. When did Lilo & Stitch 1 release?

The original animated Lilo & Stitch was released on June 21, 2002.

2. Is Lilo & Stitch coming in 2025?

Yes, the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch hit theaters in May 2025 and is now available to stream on digital platforms.

3. Is Lilo autistic?

Lilo isn’t officially diagnosed in the film, but many fans and experts have pointed out that her behavior shows signs consistent with being neurodivergent, which has made her an important and relatable character for many.