Superman box office report: James Gunn's film flies past $400 million in just 10 days

James Gunn’s Superman is flying high at the global box office, having crossed the $400 million mark in 10 days span. The reboot starring David Corenswet has given Warner Bros. its strongest superhero showing in years, with a $122 million domestic opening and $235 million in US earnings so far, as per Comscore data. James Gunn's Superman, starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult, has become a box office hit.(AFP)

Seems like Gunn’s bold new vision for the Man of Steel has struck the right chord with audiences and critics alike, breathing new life into the DC Universe. With its blend of action, heart, and fresh storytelling, Superman is now officially 2025’s biggest superhero hit.

Superman is superhit

Superman is smashing through financial expectations. Reportedly, made on a hefty $225 million budget, the film has already covered its costs and is well on its way to doubling that figure, less than two weeks since its release on July 11. Early industry buzz was strong, and box office momentum has not slowed. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the superhero juggernaut is expected to rake in another $56–57 million domestically this weekend alone.

As per Parade, Superman is inching toward a major milestone, surpassing Captain America: Brave New World. While Marvel’s current chart-topper sits at $415 million globally, DC’s modern take on the Man of Steel is rapidly closing the gap and is expected to overtake that figure by the weekend. However, remember, the cape-wearing competition is far from over. Marvel’s Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to drop this Friday, with early projections suggesting a thunderous $100–110 million domestic debut. The superhero race is heating up, and fans are the real winners.

FYI, Superman stars David Corenswet in the titular role, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. Rounding out the cast are Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

