The Fantastic Four: First Steps X reviews — Fans say Marvel’s first family is finally fantastic again

Marvel’s first family is officially back, and if early reactions are anything to go by, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is already one of the biggest surprise hits of the year. While superhero fatigue has loomed over recent Marvel releases, the latest film to launch Phase 6 of the Multiverse Saga is being praised for doing exactly what fans were hoping for: offering heart, high stakes, and a fresh take on the genre. Stills from The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Set in a stylised, retrofuturistic 1960s, the film follows Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they take on world-bending foes—and each other’s personalities.

And fans can’t get enough

“My #FantasticFour review: It's propulsive, grade-A entertainment, fluent in political theory and cinema history, sexy and provocative, tight as a drum and thrillingly tactile. Bring tissues, but not because you're going to cry,” wrote one user. Another gushed, “#FantasticFour is an incredible movie. The first 60 minutes are fantastic but in general, the whole movie is honestly magical. If you go into this movie with your expectations high—prepare for your mind to still be blown. It’s THAT good. Also STAY around for the end credits.”

For many, the chemistry between the lead quartet is what truly elevates the film. Critics and fans alike are singling out Pascal and Quinn’s performances, as well as the film’s strong emotional core anchored by Moss-Bachrach’s Ben Grimm. “#FantasticFour is a triumph. A pitch-perfect script backed by great performances—particularly from Pedro Pascal—turns what could be a simple superhero movie into a sharp commentary on our society,” said one user. “It makes its nuance palatable for those that may not take it at face value.”

The movie also introduces Galactus and his cosmic herald, the Silver Surfer (played by Julia Garner’s Shalla-Bal), delivering the kind of scale and menace that fans have missed. “The main 4 were excellently cast and radiate chemistry… Galactus and Silver Surfer are incredibly realized and bring serious stakes, something missing from recent MCU movies. A treat!” one viewer wrote.

Others praised the film’s technical brilliance and bold artistic direction. “I came in tempered but #FantasticFour is truly a return to form for the MCU… Galactus gives this film real stakes and his presence is felt even off-screen. Incredible miniature work!” And the final word? “#TheFantasticFour is SIMPLY FANTASTIC! Marvel’s first family shines with chemistry & charisma Stan Lee would be proud of. Visually incredible… Matt Shakman delivers one of Marvel’s best.”

What’s next?

As the final MCU release of 2025, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is not just another reboot — it’s a crucial foundation for Avengers: Doomsday. With new characters like Mole Man (Paul Walter Hauser) and a cosmic setup that promises multiverse-level consequences, Marvel seems to be stepping confidently into a new era.