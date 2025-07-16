Supergirl first look: James Gunn drops official glimpse of next DC film with Milly Alcock following Superman success

James Gunn seems not to be in the mood to take a break after the release of Superman. Less than a week since the release of the David Corenswet-starrer, the DC Studios head has now teased the beginning of a new chapter. On Wednesday, he released the official first look poster of Supergirl. (Also read: 'Didn't they write the Kama Sutra?': Americans baffled at India's CBFC censoring Superman-Lois Lane kiss) Here's the first look poster of Supergirl.

Supergirl first look

The first look poster has Mily Alcock, Woman of Tomorrow, drinking a Slurpee next to a Superman poster. However, there's a small twist in the game. Instead of the tagline, ‘Look Up’ as Superman would say, it is now ‘Look out’. What's more, on a closer look there is also blood on her fingers- meaning she has been up to some mischief behind the scenes. Sharing the poster, James Gunn wrote in the caption, “Look Out. 2026.”

Apart from Alcock, the film also stars Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, and Emily Beecham.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the poster, a fan commented, “I loved her cameo at the end. She’s hilarious.” A second fan noted, “James Gunns making the movies we deserved in the early 2010s , but now feels better to be honest , thanks James I hope I get to meet you one day.” A comment read, “Ohhhhh I’m sooooooooo ready it’s not even funny, IM LOOKING OUT!!” Another said, "Oh wow. Can't wait!'

In an interview with Screen Rant, James Gunn had spoke about the film and said, “She's a mess. She's a total mess. I mean, I think as we learn, she's had a completely different background from Superman. A much more difficult background. He's had this wonderful upbringing by these two parents that loved him and were very healthy. And her background was much different than that. And she's ended up different than her cousin.”

James is now basking the success of his film Superman. The film stars David Corenswet in the titular role, alongside Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced. The film, first in Gunn's new DC Universe, has received praise from critics worldwide.